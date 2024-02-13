[May 02, 2024] New Charter Technologies Brings Massachusetts-Based BNMC Into Fold Tweet

Partnership aims to bolster service offerings and broaden market reach, a significant step forward for both organizations DENVER, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced a partnership with BNMC, a prominent managed services provider (MSP) and IT consulting company based in Woburn, Massachusetts with additional office in Nashua, New Hampshire. Since its inception in 1988, BNMC has consistently delivered top-notch IT managed services and innovative solutions that cater to a variety of business requirements. Their extensive range of services as an MSP includes technical support, centralized monitoring and management, vCIO strategic services, and technology alignment. They also offer advanced IT infrastructure solutions such as virtualization, comprehensive cloud services, network architecture, cybersecurity and risk management, virtual machine hosting, and data availability and protection. This ensures a robust and secure IT environment for their clients. BNMC has a history of addressing business challenges and enhancing overall profitability and productivity, solidifying thir status as a reliable IT ally.



Roger Michelson, president and CEO of BNMC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with New Charter represents a significant milestone for BNMC. We believe that the future of the managed services industry lies in collaboration and leveraging collective expertise. This partnership allows us to not only continue our growth trajectory but also enhance our ability to provide exceptional services, such as cybersecurity and risk management, to our clients. With New Charter's resources and support, we are confident in our capacity to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver top value to our clients and employees." Azeddine Jakib, COO/CTO of BNMC, emphasized the importance of maintaining the company's culture and values throughout the partnership.

"At BNMC, our commitment has always been to grow the business while maintaining the highest standards of service. Joining New Charter enables us to achieve these goals while gaining access to additional resources and support. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions that meet evolving needs. Our goal remains unchanged: to grow, take care of our people, and ensure our solid service. New Charter offers us the ability to achieve these goals and tap into new markets while preserving our culture and client-focused approach."

Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies, highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome BNMC to the New Charter platform. Their expertise and dedication to client satisfaction align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative IT solutions and exceptional service." READ FULL RELEASE. MEDIA CONTACT Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

319.572.2145 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-charter-technologies-brings-massachusetts-based-bnmc-into-fold-302134585.html SOURCE New Charter Technologies

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]