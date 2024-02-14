[September 20, 2023] New Bill Payment Options Launch for San Jose Water Customers Through InvoiceCloud Partnership Tweet

San Jose Water ("SJW" or "the Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announces today new self-service payment options for customers to pay their bills, including via PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and more. The service is made possible with online bill payment service, InvoiceCloud. The new payment portal went live on September 18. Customers seeking more information on how to use the new service or simply want to sign up can head to sjwater.com. SJW partnered with InvoiceCloud to provide a more user-friendly and streamlined billing experience with diverse payment options. The new system from InvoiceCloud includes the ability to make payments via online, text, digital wallet, PayPal, Venmo or phone, so customers can choose to pay in whichever way is most convenient for them. InvoiceCloud also includes the ability to set up automatic payments (AutoPay), schedule payments on specific dates of the month, and opt for paperless billing - this last option being particularly important to SJW and its customers who are dedicated to reducing day-to-day paper waste. "Customers today are demanding more flexible and convenient bill payment options in the digital age," says John Tang, VP of Customer Service and Regulatory at San Jose Water. "We are very happy to be offering this new service that will enhance the customer experience." For customers who are already enrolled in SJW's AutoPay, their account will continue to be paid without any further action. If AutoPay customers want to change their billing information or view their bills, they will need to register on the new InvoiceCloud customer portal: sjwater.com/PayMyBill. About San Jose Water Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor-owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. San Jose Water is owned by SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. SJW Group also owns: Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company inMaine; and Texas Water Company in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit: sjwater.com.



