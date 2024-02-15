[September 13, 2023] New digital assets and an updated UI/UX now available in the Telcoin App Tweet

Featuring 110 tradable DeFi tokens and a fresh new look in version 3.7, the Telcoin App offers a viable alternative to centralized crypto exchanges. SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Telcoin, a decentralized financial technology platform putting blockchain-powered mobile financial services at consumers' fingertips worldwide, has vastly expanded digital asset availability to users, adding the ability to store, send, and trade (where available) an additional 82 cryptocurrencies. The total number of DeFi assets available on the app is now 110. The Telcoin App offers an easy and intuitive way to trade tokens across DeFi protocols native to the Polygon Network, an Ethereum layer-two scaling solution that offers faster and more affordable trades than the Ethereum mainnet. In addition to greatly increasing token availability, a new Telcoin App update brings a number of user experience and user interface improvements that will become the foundation for future releases. Market View makes its highly anticipated debut in version 3.7, and features live price updates for all digital assets available in the Telcoin App. It can be accessed from the brand new bottom navigation bar, hich enables users to quickly tap between Wallet, Trade, Market View, and Account screens. Also, on the Wallet screen, tapping the top right corner of your card flips it, revealing your personal wallet address and Deposit QR code. This code can be used to easily deposit tokens from external accounts into your Telcoin App.



New tokens are available in the app today, and version 3.7's UI/UX upgrades will be rolling out in a phased manner - starting with Android devices and extending to iOS shortly. "We're excited to offer an improved trading experience and support a lot more assets in the Telcoin App, and continue to grow as a legitimate alternative to centralized exchanges and the myriad issues plaguing a number of them over the past year," says Paul Neuner, Telcoin CEO. "Our emphasis on DeFi, our assisted self custody model, and our strong focus on compliance in every market where we operate has put us in an excellent position to capture users fleeing uncertainty to a safer, more trusted platform."

Currently, Telcoin users in the United States can deposit USDC into the Telcoin App with a debit card, with bank deposits and withdrawals planned to return soon. Users in France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden can deposit USDC into the Telcoin app with a debit card or bank account, and withdraw Euros via SEPA transfer. On and off ramps are set to extend to the rest of the European Union and beyond soon. Beyond securely storing and trading digital assets, the Telcoin App also offers best-in-class digital fiat remittances to mobile money platforms across the globe. Telcoin Group is headquartered in Singapore where its operating entity is licensed as a Major Payment Institution. The Group's subsidiaries are also registered as money services businesses in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Telcoin Europe UAB, based in Lithuania, is registered as a digital asset exchange provider in the EU. In the United States, Telcoin notably supported the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act to create digital asset depository institutions for state-chartered banks, which was signed into law in May 2021. iOS download: https://apple.co/3QAsM8W Android download: https://bit.ly/3tWqmYv



iOS download: https://apple.co/3QAsM8W Android download: https://bit.ly/3tWqmYv

Website: https://www.telco.in/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/telcoin

