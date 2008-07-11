[April 25, 2023] New partnerships promise heightened security and simplicity for schools

Teachers to gain more time to engage with students ROCHESTER, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools using Lincoln Empowered curriculum look forward to summer break, they can exhale more deeply thanks to newly forged partnerships with Clever and ClassLink that promise smoother student data management and better security for schools and students. Rostering students for the 2023-2024 school year will be as stress-free as ever with the added undergirding of better security. These are both issues schools have been grappling with as they strive to make technology work for their students, according to Lincoln Learning Solutions CEO, Bob Clements. "The alliances will make life a lot easier and more efficient for everyone who uses our curriculum," Clements said. "Data will be private and secure, and everyone can log in through a single sign-on system." The partnerships give schools access to a rostering server where, in one location, they enter enrollment information and student profiles. Once the integration is set up, the data is automatically and seamlessly synced with Lincoln Learning Solutions on a nightly basis within 24 hours of adding the data to the system. "Teachers and administrators will see this as a godsend," Clements said. "All the time they previously devoted to tedious, time-consuming, manual data entry can now be invested in improving their students' outcomes." Additionally, he said students and teachers will be able to log in via SSO to gain access to their courses with one click on the LLS icon from their landing pages. Single sign-on is an authentication method that allows users to use one ID and password to more safely logo to many platforms. Automatic rostering aligns immediate and actionable data on students' progress with the resources and classes they need.



"ClassLink and Lincoln are a natural fit," ClassLink Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, Patrick Devanney, said. "This partnership further supports our goal to take the complexity out of digital learning, remove distractions from the classroom, and give educators more time to support their students' learning." In addressing partnerships, Dan Carroll, Clever chief product officer and co-founder, said, "Our job is to make sure that all the amazing educational experiences our partners design are set up smoothly and easily so that teachers can focus on the learning with their students."

"At Lincoln, we're always looking for solutions to empower educators to design how they teach and assure that students have innovative tools that cater to their learning styles," Clements said. "We forge partnerships so that, together, we create new, meaningful learning experiences for students." contact:

Christina Zarek

[email protected]

717-805-2337 Lincoln Learning Solutions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to collaborating with educators and maximizing their talents to facilitate student success. Based in western Pennsylvania, it is the developer of Lincoln Empowered™, a digitally based curriculum that delivers engaging, standards-based, instruction in online and blended learning environments. Lincoln Empowered™ offers a dynamic array of courses in language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, and the creative and performing arts. Lincoln Learning Solutions currently serves nearly 100 schools in 14 states, and upward of 20,000 students. ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 19 million students and staff in over 2,400 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more. Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. Since 2012 our team has been driven by a belief that technology is a powerful lever to make learning more engaging, give teachers superpowers, and advance educational equity. Now, 60% of US K-12 students use Clever's single sign-on and secure portal for simplified access to a world of digital learning. Over 93,000 schools, including 97 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, and a network of leading application partners rely on the Clever API for speedy implementation and seamless student engagement. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has offices in San Francisco, California and Durham, North Carolina, and you can visit us anytime at clever.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnerships-promise-heightened-security-and-simplicity-for-schools-301807258.html SOURCE Lincoln Learning Solutions

