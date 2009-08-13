Logicalis US Unveils Private 5G Solution with Cisco

TMCnet News

Logicalis (News - Alert) US, a managed service provider, has announced the launch of its Private Network Services powered by Cisco. This private cellular solution and corresponding professional services offering bring low-latency, ultra-reliable 5G connectivity to even the most hard-to-reach places. The end-to-end solution based on Cisco (News - Alert)'s Private 5G architecture brings secure, highly available connectivity to complement Wi-Fi for mission-critical applications across industries, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, mining, oil and gas, state and local government, and education.







Logicalis is the first US partner to deliver Cisco Private 5G as-a-service, including professional services for site evaluation and implementation, as well as managed services for ongoing support. The managed service provider oversees the on-site engineering, including site preparation, ordering of solution components, organization of the spectrum, SIM management, staging, creation of customer profiles, core, and RAN installation. Customers can customize the ongoing level of support as needed.

The Private Network Services is a full-stack, subscription-based networking solution for 4G and 5G, based on Cisco's Private 5G architecture. Logicalis combines its deep managed services expertise with Cisco networking leadership and an ecosystem of carrier services. The solution provides a truly innovative, secure networking solution that can help lower costs, integrate with existing infrastructures, improve reliability, and give customers greater simplicity and control, all while ensuring data security through a locally managed network.

Logicalis' Private Network Services is a significant development for organizations that require reliable connectivity in hard-to-reach places. The solution will help set up customers for success by bringing the power of 5G and Wi-Fi together in places where Wi-Fi isn't enough. Logicalis is committed to working alongside customers as they enhance connectivity and spearhead their organizations' digital transformation. The Private Network Services offering is a natural extension of the company's connectivity expertise, enabling them to combine their knowledge, professional and managed services support, and industry partnerships to provide a truly innovative and secure networking solution.

According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets, the private LTE (News - Alert) and 5G network market size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for unique and defined network qualities is driving the private LTE and 5G network market growth. Analysts predict that the deployment of private 5G networks will enable enterprises to address specific needs, such as ultra-low latency for mission-critical applications, secure and high-speed connectivity for mobile and IoT devices, and the ability to deploy custom services. In addition, private 5G networks can offer superior network quality and control, which is critical for industrial automation, remote healthcare, and autonomous vehicles, among others.

Analyst firm IDC (News - Alert) predicts that by 2024, over 50% of new enterprise infrastructure deployments will be at the edge rather than corporate data centers, up from less than 10% today. This shift will increase the need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity that can enable new use cases such as real-time analytics, AI, and IoT.

The deployment of private wireless networks is becoming increasingly popular, as companies look for ways to enhance connectivity and support their digital transformation initiatives. Private wireless networks offer many advantages, including lower latency, increased security, and better reliability. According to a report by Omdia, private wireless networks are expected to become the preferred wireless connectivity option for industrial automation applications by 2025.