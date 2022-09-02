TMCnet News
New Tu Salud Study Shows LifeScan's OneTouch® Blood Glucose Meter and Spanish-Language Diabetes Management App Significantly Improved Diabetes Management for People with Diabetes in an Underserved Hispanic Population
MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced findings from its Tu Salud (Your Health) clinical trial showing that using its OneTouch Verio Flex® meter with a Spanish-language version of its OneTouch Reveal® mobile application (app) led to significant and sustained improvement in diabetes management in people with diabetes and low numeracy and low literacy in an underserved Hispanic population. The study, conducted with La Comunidad Hispana, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was published today in Diabetes Spectrum, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Diabetes Association.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), literacy, numeracy, and technology skills are important in today's information-rich environments. What people know, and what they do with what they know can impact their lives. Conversely, people with lower literacy proficiency are more likely to report poor health than those with better literacy skills1.
To help address this, LifeScan partnered with La Comunidad Hispana to evaluate the clinical value of the Bluetooth-enabled OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose meter in combination with a Spanish-language version of the OneTouch Reveal mobile app on its ability to support overall diabetes care, glycemic management and patient reported outcomes in people with diabetes in a low numeracy, low literacy population. Of the 120 people enrolled in the trial, approximately half were male, 95% were of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, nearly all (98%) had type 2 diabetes, and more than half had either no formal education (16%) or only primary school education (50%). At baseline, 67% of participants reported feeling "overwhelmed" by their diabetes care, more than twice the number reported in similar studies conducted in predominantly White subjects from urban and suburban areas of the United Kingdom.
"There is an urgent need to address the disparities in diabetes outcomes experienced by communities in the US that are socioeconomically disadvantaged. In particular, African Americans and Hispanics with diabetes generally exhibit worse glycemic measures and poorer outcomes relative to non-Hispanic whites2,3," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "The Tu Salud study findings reinforce the importance of providing people with diabetes with relevant tools that give meaning to their glucose numbers and foster greater understanding of hw to manage the condition. The findings show that with the right tools and support, people can build their skills and achieve better results."
Patients using the new meter and app said that it helped them better understand their blood glucose results (compared to their previous meter)4 and expressed improvements in their diabetes treatment satisfaction based on a Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire.
Join the LifeScan Diabetes Institute for a virtual roundtable panel session to learn more about the Tu Salud study and for an important discussion around the key learnings that suggest the important role of digital health interventions to manage diabetes in people with low numeracy and low literacy in an underserved area.
Diabetes in Hispanic and Latino American Adults
