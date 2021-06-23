[April 14, 2021] New Relic Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring for the Ninth Time

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has again been recognized by Gartner (News - Alert) , Inc. as a Leader in its "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring" report by Federico De Silva, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman published on 9 April 2021. New Relic is honored to be named a Leader by Gartner nine times. In the report, Gartner notes that, "New Relic's approach of ingesting multiple telemetry data types and making them available for analysis both via their telemetry data platform (TDP) and as part of their APM (News - Alert) differentiates New Relic from most other vendors." "Engineering teams from the largest global enterprises to hypergrowth digital startups leverage New Relic to plan, build, and operate mission critical digital experiences," said Bill Staples (News - Alert) , president and chief product officer at New Relic. "With New Relic One we are moving beyond APM to offer a true observability platform where enterprises large and small can unify all telemetry and monitoring workflows in a single platform." "As pioneers of the APM category, we're excited to lead the industry's evolution from APM to the broader, more comprehensive practice of observability. Gartner's sustained recognition of New Relic as a Magic Quadrant Leader we believe encourages us to accelerate this fundamental industry transformation by further aligning our platform's roadmap and consumption model with the needs of our customers and the value that end-to-end observability delivers to all engineers." New Relic One is an open, cloud-based observability platform that enables engineers to quickly and easily visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their entire software stack. The highly scalable SaaS (News - Alert) platform offers simple adoption and deployment with low data ingestion costs and a consumption-based pricing model. Using open source data collection, New Relic One is designed to provide a connected, real-time view of all your operational data in one place so developers can respond faster, optimize better, and build modern software. To learn more, downloadyour copy of the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring.



About Gartner Magic Quadrant A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps buyers quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Gartner disclaimers Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's ability to unify workflows in its observability platform, expectations of industry transformation and further alignment of New Relic's platform with customer needs, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005668/en/

