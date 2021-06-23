[March 29, 2021] New York Life Appoints Bill Cassidy as Chief Information Officer

New York Life, America's largest1 and most admired2 mutual life insurer, today announced that Bill Cassidy, senior vice president, will assume the role of chief information officer (CIO), effective March 31, 2021. Mr. Cassidy will oversee enterprise technology, focused on continuing the company's strong commitment to and investment in technology, and on driving solutions that benefit New York Life's customers, financial professionals, and employees. He will report to Alex Cook, senior vice president and head of strategic capabilities, and succeeds Dave Castellani, senior vice president and business information officer, who will retire at the end of this month. "Bill's impressive track record as a technology leader positions him well to align our business and technology priorities and continue to enhance our information technology capabilities and infrastructure, delivering innovative solutions to New York Life's customers, financial professionals, and employees," said Mr. Cook. "We thank Dave for his decade of distinguished service to New York Life leading the team's transformation to a business-led technology organization and creating a strong foundation on which Bill and the team will continue to build." Prior to assuming the CIO position, Mr. Cassidy served as senior vice president and head of shared services technology which included overseeing enterprise computing services, enterprise architecture, enterprise data, information security, digital, and technology strategy planning. He joined New York Life in 2018 as CIO of investments technology, responsible for providing technology solutions to New York Life Investments. Before joining New York Life, Mr. Cassidy served as chief information officer for Och-Ziff Capital Management, a publicly traded alternative asset management firm, where he was responsible for all global technology including business facing application development and integration as well as the firm's global tchnical infrastructure. He previously held roles of increasing responsibility at BlackRock, Western Asset Management, and Goldman Sachs.



Mr. Cassidy earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Mathematics from Long Island University-Southampton Campus. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2

As reported by "Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies ranking within Insurance (Life and Health)," Fortune magazine, 2/1/2021. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-worlds-most-admired-companies-2021/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005074/en/

