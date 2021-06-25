[February 10, 2021] New Blockchain Heroes Digital Collectible NFT Trading Card Set Parodies Reddit vs. Wall Street GameStop Incident on Blockchain

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The battle between the financial elite of the world and the common man took center stage once again as the r/WallStreetBets community took on Wall Street by facing off against GameStop ($GME) short sellers. In an unprecedented attempt to make those who manipulate the markets pay, thousands of ordinary investors put short sellers in an awkward and unprofitable position because they “just like the stock.”

This event, which illustrated how the system is undeniably rigged for centralized forces and the wealthy of the world, is spotlighted in a new digital collectible trading card set issued on the $WAX blockchain. Blockchain Heroes: Stonk Wars is the third installment in the best-selling trading card set. Featuring 10 parody characters representing key players in the WallStreetBets vs. Wall Street incident, the collectible cards, presented in increasingly rare variations, are discovered in card packs which go on sale in limited quantities Feb. 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST at StonkWars.cards. “This parody trading card set features heroes inspired by the architects and supporters of the peaceful protest, and heroes inspired by major financial institutions and government agency leaders,” said Joel Comm, co-founder of Blockchain Heroes. “The Blockchain Heroes support freedom and decentralization, placing them in constant conflict with the Centralizers who seek power and control. The battle is perfectly illustrated by recent events and this trading card set will amuse and awaken thousands.” VIEW NEWLY RELEASED TEASER VIDEO

https://youtu.be/v2pwwjwpwKQ



With the first two installments of Blockchain Heroes selling out in a matter of hours, the 6,500 packs sold solely for WAX cryptocurrency (WAXP Tokens) are also expected to be in the hands of collectors very rapidly. Similar to physical collectible trading cards, each pack of digital collectibles brings surprises since the cards in every pack are randomly generated. Each pack of cards will have the chance to reveal a variety of rarities - common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary or mythic versions - for the 10 heroes and villains, each featuring its own unique design and lore. The timely set will also include extremely rare and sought-after Collector’s Editions of animated cards and 3D-rendered trophies and collectibles from characters in the set.

The trading card set is being developed by Joel Comm and Travis Wright, co-hosts of the popular The Bad Crypto Podcast . In nearly three years, the pair have amassed a stunning 9 million downloads of their shows. In May the duo also debuted The NiFTy Show , a live weekly video show which focuses on the NFT (non-fungible tokens) and digital collectible world. WAX digital trading cards are blockchain-based NFTs. Each WAX NFT is one-of-a-kind, featuring unique characteristics that differentiate it from every other card in the collection. Because WAX NFTs are blockchain-based, they can be instantly authenticated as genuine and can never be duplicated. WAX is used by other top brands globally including Atari, DeadMau5, Capcom, Topps and William Shatner. To be notified of card announcements and launch information, register for free at http://BCHeroes.com Press Contact:

