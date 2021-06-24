[January 21, 2021] New Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market Research 2021-2025|Market Impact and Recovery Analysis for the New Normal|Technavio

The new food and beverage coding and marking equipment market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005319/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the food and beverage coding and marking equipment market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for product differentiation and brand protection to prevent counterfeiting," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the food and beverage coding and marking equipment market size to grow by USD 738.08 million during the period 2021-2025. Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The food and beverage coding and marking equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.21%.

Based on technology, the CIJ segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The major advantage of using this technology is the high-speed printing and quick-drying nature of the ink that make printing relatively easy.

The growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period. Regional Analysis 36% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The rising demand for coding andmarking equipment and services from various Middle East economies is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the food and beverage coding and marking equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Germany and France are the key markets for food and beverage coding and marking equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.



The food and beverage coding and marking equipment market is segmented by technology (CIJ, Laser, TTO, PALM, and Others), type (Primary packaging code and Secondary packaging code), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Brother Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Hitachi (News - Alert) Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., InkJet Inc., Kishu Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Pro Mach Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp.

