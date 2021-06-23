TMCnet News
New Unmanned Sea Systems Market Research 2020-2024| Industry Impact Analysis for the New Normal|Technavio
The new unmanned sea systems market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the unmanned sea systems market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for stealth platform," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the unmanned sea systems market size to grow by USD 3.15 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Unmanned Sea Systems Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Notes:
