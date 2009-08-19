[March 02, 2020] New Class of Partners at Miller Kaplan

Miller Kaplan, a top-100 certified public accounting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of four new partners - Daniel Imm, CPA; David Lam, CISSP, CPP; Macgregor Waite, CPA; and Jesse Ward, CPA. After serving Miller Kaplan clients diligently for more than 10 years, Imm, Waite, and Ward have risen through the ranks as leaders and expert auditors. Lam, formerly VP of Citadel Information Group - which Miller Kaplan acquired earlier this year, is launching an entirely new service line for the firm - Information Security Management. "Each of these new partners will be a valuable asset to our clients and staff," remarked Doug Waite, managing partner at Miller Kaplan. "They each bring proven expertise in their respective fields and a fresh perspective to the partnership and clients." Daniel Imm, located in Los Angeles, has been with Miller Kaplan for more than 15 years - providing his employee benefit plan, nonprofit organization, and private enterprise clients with expert financial statement audits. As a new partner, Imm will continue to serve his clients while workng to further develop the audit practice.



"I'm looking forward to working with my fellow partners to continue developing the staff and firm," commented Imm. "By supporting our staff, we can provide the highest-level service to our clients." David Lam, who is based out of the Los Angeles office, has been managing information for small and medium businesses including custom software development, systems management, and information security for 32 years. As a former Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), he brings a holistic, highly integrated, and deeply disciplined view of technology governance and information security to his work.

"Through this new partnership, we have the opportunity to increase our clients' awareness and understanding of information security management," asserted Lam. "Additionally, by joining forces, we can provide a more comprehensive service offering to each of our respective client bases." Macgregor Waite (son of Doug Waite) began his career with Miller Kaplan in Los Angeles and is now a leader in the firm's San Francisco office. He has dedicated his 10 years of public accounting experience to, almost exclusively, serving the employing benefit plan and labor organization industries. "It's an honor to be joining the partnership," noted Waite. "Along with my fellow partners, I look forward to being a mentor to the next generation of auditors and accountants while continuing to serve as an expert resource for my clients." Jesse Ward, located in San Francisco, first joined the firm in 2010 and has since developed into a leading expert in the firm's audit services. Ward primarily works with labor organizations, employee benefit plans, and apprenticeship programs. "I am excited to take this next step with the firm," declared Ward. "With this new role, I look forward to continuing to develop strong, collaborative relationships with our clients and staff, as well as helping to strengthen the San Francisco office." About Miller Kaplan Listen, then advise. That's what makes Miller Kaplan one of the top 100 certified public accounting firms in the United States. Established in 1941, Miller Kaplan has been providing audit, accounting, tax, business management, licensing and royalty, industry metrics, and consulting services, to individuals, businesses, fiduciaries, and tax-exempt organizations for more than 75 years. Visit millerkaplan.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005164/en/

