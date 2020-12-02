[August 21, 2019] New PDF Studio 2019 with Docusign & Document Storage Integrations, PDF/UA Tagged PDFs

Qoppa Software, a leading producer of PDF software, announces version 2019 of PDF Studio, their powerful, intuitive PDF Editor for Windows, macOS and Linux. This new version delivers integration with Docusign and Cloud Storage Services to help users manage, store and sign electronic documents, as well as user accessibility tools to create PDF/UA compliant documents.







PDF Studio 2019 adds many new exciting features, including: Cloud Storage Integrations: Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive Docusign® Integration Creation of Accessible Tagged PDFs (PDF/UA) Split Document View Improved PDF Overlay Comparison (Now Vector Export!) Fix Scan Tool Sanitize Tool Two new major integration features in this version will help users track, store and manage their PDF documents and reduce paper use, at work or at home. They are available on all platforms (Windows, macOS and Linux), not only in Qoppa`s PDF editing application, PDF Studio, but also in Qoppa`s free PDF reader, PDF Studio Viewer.



PDF Studio 2019 is fully integrated with popular document storage systems, Dropbox, Google Drive and One Drive, allowing users to browse, load and save documents from and to the cloud, in the same easy way as they access files on their local file system.





The Docusign integration makes it easy to manage legal agreements that require third party signatures, such as invoices, leases, work orders or rental contracts. Documents and forms are created and customized in our PDF editing application, then sent seamlessly to Docusign, through the integrated interface, where they can be populated with signatures fields, and sent off for signing. The integrated document workflow will no doubt save valuable time and effort in the daily routine of many business professionals and contractors.



User accessibility features were added in version 2019, allowing users to create accessible tagged PDFs, by exploring, verifying, creating and editing tags in a document. The accessibility tags are attached to the different objects present in the content of a PDF, such as headings, images, paragraphs and tables. They are designed to help accessibility software, such as screen readers, understand the document structure and present the information accurately to readers with disabilities. PDF/UA standard is the PDF sub-format that defines these tags.



The new Split Document View allows to view or inspect the content of two non continuous PDF pages in a long and complex PDF document at once. It is useful when users need to refer to one part of a document, while reading another. There are options to split the view vertically or horizontally, and to copy the zoom level from one view to the other.

