New JDA Survey Finds Retail C-Suite Embracing Artificial Intelligence and Edge Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
The need to seamlessly fuse online and offline experiences and fulfill
anytime-anywhere convenience has retail executives concerned about the
maturity of their customer experience and supply chain capabilities,
according to new research from JDA Software, Inc. The 2019
Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey in collaboration with Microsoft (News - Alert),
conducted by retail research firm Incisiv, finds that while retailers
plan to expand fulfillment options and offer infinite choice, the
C-Suite still struggles with core digital transformation challenges.
Additionally, executives view artificial intelligence (AI) and edge
technologies as having the widest impact on their business-enabling
real-time visibility into inventory and unlocking value from customer
data-all driving an elevated customer experience, increased operational
efficiency and business agility.
"As consumer expectations increasingly cut across formats, the store
shelf has extended from a physical object to the entire supply chain,"
said JoAnn Martin, vice president, retail strategy, JDA. "The C-Suite
recognizes that expanding fulfillment options to improve customer
experiences and support the 'anywhere shelf' is critical to survival and
growth, but our survey shows their digital supply chain capabilities may
be severely underprepared for this change."
According to the survey, 78 percent of those surveyed do not have a
real-time view of inventory across channels, and half of respondents
believe they do not have the right platforms and tools in place
to support expanded fulfillment options. In addition, retailers still do
not have a single source of truth for their data nor the human capital
to derive insights, and nearly half (46 percent) do not trust their data.
The C-Suite demands targeted, high-impact strategies to circumnavigate
their top transformation challenges, with 48 percent working under the
pressure of short-term goals and 41 percent combating organizational
resistance to change. To meet customer expectations and evolve to the
"Intelligent Enterprise," concerned executives plan to invest in
agility, intelligence and automation strategies and solutions.
"Even as retailers try to get to consumer parity, the C-Suite is impeded
with core challenges. Digital transformation maturity and keeping up
with the next evolution of retail, the Intelligent Enterprise, will
require successfully shedding old habits and eschewing channel-centric
thinking for a more holistic view of retail," said Gaurav Pant, Chief
Insights Officer at Incisiv. "The latest technologies such as cloud,
artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the
key enablers of this transformation."
With business agility gaining importance in the digitally transforming
world, cloud-based solutions are now an integral part of IT
architecture. Despite executives' belief that the cloud has more than 2X (News - Alert)
the impact on business agility compared to any other technology and is a
key driver of the Intelligent Enterprise, along with AI, the survey
found that supply chain and store systems lag in cloud adoption. AI has
both the highest rate of current experimentation (pilots) and expected
future adoption across the C-Suite, with respondents stating they plan a
5X increase in the technology over the next two years.
Greg Jones, director of business straegy for retail at Microsoft,
commented: "These survey results further validate the strategic
imperative behind AI and cloud as transformative technologies for
retailers to gain competitive advantage by truly unlocking value from
customer data. Retailers must know their shoppers better than they know
themselves, and the powerful technologies coming to the forefront for
digital transformation are the way to get there."
JDA previewed findings from this survey this week at the NRF Big Show in
booth #3037. Attendees can learn more about the challenges companies
face in today's evolving retail landscape and experience the technology
innovations retailers are bringing to life now in a number of ways.
Survey Methodology
Incisiv conducted a quantitative survey of 221 C-level executives
across multiple continents, industry segments and company sizes to
understand their digital transformation priorities, challenges and plans.
