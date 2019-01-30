[January 07, 2019] New Agile Stacks Chief Solutions Officer Will Drive Customers' Success in Implementing its DevOps Automation Platform for Cloud Infrastructure and Machine Learning

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks, Inc., provider of the leading DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), today announced that Jay Williams has joined the Agile Stacks executive team as chief solutions officer (CSO). Williams brings more than 30 years of expertise in internet, cloud and infrastructure technology implementation, as well as product strategy, and executive leadership. In his role as CSO, Williams will spearhead the rollout of solutions and training to help Agile Stacks customers accelerate their software delivery and ML implementations using composable, automated cloud stacks. Additionally, he will lead the Austin, Texas office and leverage his industry expertise to deliver solutions tailored for the needs of specific market sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, and supply chains. “We’re seeing strong demand for our next-generation Agile Stacks cloud automation platform, which empowers customers to drive efficiency, scale, and speed of deployment across their entire infrastructure,” said John Mathon, Agile Stacks CEO. “With his track record of success in architecting and implementing infrastructure for large, high-profile companies, Jay will play a strategic role in expanding our delivery of solutions, training and services that help enterprises to optimize their use of our platform. We are thrilled to have him join the team.” “I’ve been watching the progress in cloud automation and infrastructureas code, and I have been amazed at the rate of adoption and the movement to DevOps automation in the two years since the Agile Stacks team started delivering solutions to the market,” said Jay Williams, Agile Stacks CSO. “It is a privilege to join the team in expanding the solutions based on our Agile Stacks platform that we bring to enterprise customers.”



About Jay Williams

Jay Williams co-founded one of the first internet service providers, Neosoft, and following that co-founded Net Explorer, one of the first Netscape and Java development companies. He has been a CTO and consultant to many of the Global 2000. He also held positions at CA Technologies as vice president of cloud commons and cloud ecosystems and vice president of big data infrastructure management. As a consultant, Williams has developed a highly refined process for managing a company’s technology infrastructure, including applications, security, and network assets. He also has served as a highly sought-after chief architect and problem solver and has advised a number of high profile companies on their blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Williams is on the board of the Austin Forum on Technology & Society, and he is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Austin Blockchain Collective. Williams also is a participant in the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Credentials Community Group. Additionally, he has been a collaborator on open source projects with The Open Group (ArchiMate and The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF)) and The Linux Foundation (Hyperledger, Xen, and Linux). About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com. Agile Stacks is a registered trademark of Agile Stacks Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for Agile Stacks Mobile: +1 650-655-6424 shifali@kineticprllc.com

