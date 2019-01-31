[November 01, 2018] New Bendable LED Strip Light from Environmental Lights

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of the new HyperFlex 2835 LED Strip Light. HyperFlex LED Strip Light is an astonishingly versatile tape light that allows you to make tight turns on flat surfaces. This strip's circuit board features a unique design that allows it to bend, twist and turn in ways that regular LED strip light cannot. Keith Zeber, Vice President of Sales for Environmental Lights, expressed his enthusiasm for the product by stating, "We designed HyperFlex strip light to make the turns needed for evenly lighting signs, lettering and unique shapes. Our customers already love it!" HyperFlex LED Strip Light is designed and optimized for installations that have tight turns and contours. It is perfect for contoured cove lighting, retail displays and backlighting or illuminating sign letters or logos. It virtually eliminates the need to cut and reconnect the strip light when needing to turn corners or make arcs in your lighting run. The HyperFlex 2835 LED Strip Light is 8mm wide, features 60 LEDs per meter and comes in 10-meter reels. The strip is UL Listed and makes use of CurrentControl IC chips o ensure there are no noticeable effects of voltage drop on runs up to 10-meters.



HyperFlex 2835 LED Strip Light is available in the following CCTs: 2,400K

2,700K

3,000K

4,000K

5,000K

6,500K HyperFlex 2835 LED Strip Light is available for sale exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling 888-880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming. Media Contact: Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

204226@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bendable-led-strip-light-from-environmental-lights-300742088.html SOURCE Environmental Lights

