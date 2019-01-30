|
|[September 24, 2018]
New Study Reveals the Importance of Active-DHA in the Developing Brain
Vanteres,
an innovative biotech company leveraging its biomedical research
expertise to develop actively transported lysophospholipids, announces
new evidence that demonstrates the critical role of LPC-DHA in normal
fetal and infant brain development. The new study, conducted by
researchers at Duke-NUS, reveals Active-DHA transported by MFSD2a found
at the blood brain barrier plays a physiological role in both brain
growth and health during brain development. LPC-DHA or 'Active-DHA' is a
natural form of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that is attached to a
lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC).
"We've always known the brain is one of the most lipid-rich organs in
the body, but until now, we never completely understood how the brain
received DHA," said Douglas Hicks, Chief Business Officer at Vanteres.
"By understanding the importance of Active-DHA and its ability to be
effectively transported to the brain, we've unleashed big possibilities
for innovations to support our brain health."
The study, published in PLOS
Biology, illustrates not only how the brain accumulates DHA as
Active-DHA, but also provides a mechanistic understanding for its
function in brain development. Researchers using MFSD2a-deficient mouse
models have definitively proven that MFSD2a deficiency results in a
unique form of postnatal microcephaly caused by a lack of DHA. Prior to
this study, researchers identified four human families with mutations to
the MFSD2a transporter, all of which have cases of severe microcephaly
and intellectual disabilities. Although there is no clear-cut enetic
evidence for the role of DHA in the brain, the correlation between these
animal and human genetic studies prove that MFSD2a and Active-DHA are
critical for proper brain development.
"For the first time, we have evidence to prove LPC-DHA or Active-DHA
controls crucial processes in the brain to regulate the growth of new
membranes in neurons and other cell types after a baby is born when the
brain is rapidly growing," said lead researcher on the study and
Duke-NUS professor Dr. David Silver. "Other forms of DHA are not able to
enter the brain because of the blood-brain barrier that guards against
the free flow of substances into this vital organ."
Vanteres leverages its proprietary knowledge of the MFSD2a transport and
Active-DHA to develop clinical and nutritional products that could
improve cognitive health due to low DHA levels in the brain. While the
liver naturally transforms DHA into Active-DHA, it is usually not at
sufficient levels. Vanteres' applications of Active-DHA should lead to
significantly higher levels of DHA reaching the brain, providing
clinical benefits to help address neonatal and adult neurological
diseases.
Vanteres had no role in the funding or design of experiments published
in the PLOS Biology study.
About Vanteres
Vanteres is an innovative biotech company committed to the
science-based development of lipid nutraceuticals for improving human
health. Vanteres is leveraging its biomedical research expertise to
develop actively transported lysophospholipids (ATLs) for a wide range
of disease states. The company's lead ATL is a lysophosphatidylcholine
containing essential omega-3 fatty acids or "Active-DHA". Active-DHA
plays a critical role in the health and maintenance of multiple organs
including brain, eye, and liver. Active-DHA is being developed for
nutritional and clinical applications to improve human health.
Vanteres, a portfolio company of SPRIM Ventures, was founded by
experienced scientific leaders from Duke-NUS and backed by TKS1, a
healthcare and life science focused venture capital fund formed by the
partnership between SPRIM Ventures and Tikehau Capital (TKO.FP).
Vanteres has offices in Philadelphia and Singapore.
For more information, visit Vanteres.com
About Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore
The Duke-NUS Medical School was established in 2005 as a strategic
collaboration between the Duke University School of Medicine, North
Carolina, USA, and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Duke-NUS
offers a graduate-entry, four-year MD (Doctor of Medicine) training
programme, anchored on an innovative model of self-directed learning.
The School also offers MD/PhD and PhD programmes.
Duke-NUS has five Signature Research Programmes: Cancer and Stem Cell
Biology, Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders, Emerging Infectious
Diseases, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders, and Health Services
and Systems Research.
The collaboration between Duke-NUS and Singapore Health Services
(SingHealth) has established an Academic Medical Centre to advance our
joint pursuits in clinical care, research and education to transform
medicine and improve lives.
For more information, please visit www.duke-nus.edu.sg.
