[November 23, 2026]

NEW 2027 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar

Every calendar features tips from owners of top rated Diamond Certified companies. These Diamond Certified Expert Contributors give consumers short and effective tips to improve their home, auto, and health.

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ratings Corporation has released its annual Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar for the 2027 calendar year. Each month features helpful tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, highlighted holidays and important events, trending topics from diamondcertified.org, and more. Here are two examples of the hundreds of expert tips you'll find inside:

Garrett Koch

Owner, Koch & Associates, Inc.

Prepare Your Soil Before Planting

Proper soil preparation can make a big difference in the long-term health of new plants. For example, removing the native soil and replacing it with nutrient-rich compost creates a more fertile environment for roots to expand. Slow-release fertilizer tablets can also provide consistent nutrients during the early growth stage.

Juan Osorio

Owner, J.O Roofing Inc.

Health Benefits of Roof Replacement

An old roof can negatively impact your indoor air quality by allowing dust and pollutants to circulate inside your home. These contaminants can lead to health concerns that are often mistaken for weather-related sickness, so it's worthwhile to check the condition of your roof and replace it if necessary.

The 2027 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar is sent for free to thousands of Diamond Certified Preferred Members throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Diamond Certified companies also receive copies to hand out to their favorite customers, which reinforces their status as helpful local experts who care about their communities.

Diamond Certified Means the Company Scored Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise

Being a helpful local expert is actually part of the requirements to earn Diamond Certified. Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, surveys by telephone a large, random sample of only verified real customers to determine whether a company is good enough to earn Diamond Certified. Most companies can't pass the rating. In these surveys, customers are asked about various elements of their experience with the company, including the quality and Helpful Expertise they received throughout the process. Thus, the meaning of the Diamond Certified rating is High Quality + Helpful Expertise .

"We're excited to release the 2027 edition of our popular Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar," says Greg Louie, CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "It's beautifully printed to hang on your wall and check throughout the year. Local experts helping local consumers is what this calendar is all about, and at its essence, that's what Diamond Certified Resource is as well."

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

A1 Performance Auto Repair

Ace's Garage Door Repair & Installation



It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

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SOURCE American Ratings Corporation