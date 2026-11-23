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NEW 2027 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar
Every calendar features tips from owners of top rated Diamond Certified companies. These Diamond Certified Expert Contributors give consumers short and effective tips to improve their home, auto, and health.
PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ratings Corporation has released its annual Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar for the 2027 calendar year. Each month features helpful tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, highlighted holidays and important events, trending topics from diamondcertified.org, and more. Here are two examples of the hundreds of expert tips you'll find inside:
Garrett Koch
Juan Osorio
The 2027 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar is sent for free to thousands of Diamond Certified Preferred Members throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Diamond Certified companies also receive copies to hand out to their favorite customers, which reinforces their status as helpful local experts who care about their communities.
Diamond Certified Means the Company Scored Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise
"We're excited to release the 2027 edition of our popular Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar," says Greg Louie, CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "It's beautifully printed to hang on your wall and check throughout the year. Local experts helping local consumers is what this calendar is all about, and at its essence, that's what Diamond Certified Resource is as well."
Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.
Alltek Restoration, Inc.
Armstong Carpet & Linoleum Co.
C. Bates Electric
Degree HVAC, Inc.
Dimension Construction Inc
Door Pros, Inc.
Elevated Comfort
Evenich Construction, Inc.
Perfect Star Heating, Cooling, & Electrical
PPWPM Inc.
Wise Builders Remodeling, Inc.
It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.
About American Ratings Corporation
Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.
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SOURCE American Ratings Corporation