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New National Poll: The Vote Moved Toward Democrats, but Gender and Racial Divides Reveal a More Complicated America
Survey of 6,046 adults reveals sharp differences in economic insecurity, discrimination, gender expectations and political identity beneath the 2026 midterm results.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every group of voters swung toward Democrats in the 2026 midterms: men and women, young and old, white, Black, Latino and Asian Americans. But a new national study from Precision and Tunnl, Beyond the Manosphere: The Vote Moved Together. The Culture Didn't, finds that the political shift masks a far more complicated picture of American life, and Americans are pulling apart by gender, age and race on family, discrimination, money, community and even press access. Young men, who helped deliver Donald Trump's 2024 victory before swinging sharply toward Democrats, remain political nomads: their votes are shifting, but their political loyalties remain unsettled.
Building on last year's Manosphere Index, the study surveyed 6,046 adults nationwide and compared men and women side by side. It finds Americans navigating growing economic, political and cultural uncertainty, and responding in ways that challenge conventional wisdom about political identity, gender roles, relationships and institutional trust. Young women are more likely than young men to see rising discrimination and report financial strain. Hispanic women and Gen Z white women face the sharpest economic insecurity, 71% of Black women say discrimination against Black people has increased, and many Americans are turning to AI for emotional support.
"Americans are living very different realities depending on their gender, age and race," said Stephanie Cutter, Managing Partner at Precision. "What they share is economic worry, and neither party has earned their loyalty yet. Young men moved toward Democrats this time, but that vote could just as easily swing back. Their loyalty will go to the party that speaks to their economic reality first."
The research also reveals how Americans are responding to these pressures by seeking guidance, connection, and community outside traditional institutions. Nearly two-thirds of men say they lack a male mentor, while younger women are increasingly participating in online communities centered on women's interests and rights. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is emerging as another source of conversation and emotional support for both men and women.
"We saw that men are looking for guidance, just not from the people around them," said Brent Seaborn, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist at Tunnl. "Nearly two-thirds say there is not a man in their life they go to for advice. Instead, almost half trust Joe Rogan, and one in five men who use AI are turning to it for conversation or support. This is an audience that's open to new voices, and there's a real opportunity to earn a place among them. These findings tell us that the landscape of influence is changing, and understanding who people trust – and why – is becoming just as important as understanding what they believe."
Politcal loyalty has further eroded
Heading into the midterms, men and women shared the same priorities but little attachment to either party:
Young men swung with everyone else, but hold the vote loosely
Young men's swing from right to left reflects weak attachment, not a new allegiance:
Young women and young men are pulling apart
Young men and young women moved in the same direction at the ballot box. Culturally, they are moving apart:
Race splits the culture
Race shapes how Americans use technology, how they see opportunity and who they think is under threat:
What it means
For both parties, the midterms are a reminder that winning votes is not the same as earning lasting loyalty, especially among young men. Parties, mentors and institutions have less hold on people than they used to. For brands, campaigns and organizations, the old playbook of targeting "men," "women" or "young voters" no longer works. Those that understand the specific pressures facing different groups, from young men and young women to Hispanic and Black Americans, and that earn trust where people now turn for support, from trusted creators to AI, will be best positioned to reach them.
The full report can be accessed here.
Methodology: Precision and Tunnl surveyed 6,046 adults nationwide, including 3,001 men and 3,045 women, with fieldwork conducted in mid-October 2026. The study builds on the 2025 Manosphere Index, allowing researchers to track changes among men and women year on year.
Precision is an integrated strategy and marketing agency. Powered by data, we bring world-class experts in each of our service areas to conceive, develop, and run campaigns that help our clients seize opportunities and solve their biggest challenges. Whether it is elevating a brand, shaping a narrative, defining a reputation, navigating a crisis, or persuading and mobilizing an audience, we don't just break through. We break new ground.
Tunnl is an AI-powered audience intelligence platform that connects survey research, insights, audience targeting, activation, and campaign measurement all in one closed loop platform. Founded in 2021 by data and political strategy veterans Sara Fagen and Brent Seaborn, Tunnl serves Fortune 500 brands, media agencies, trade associations, and advocacy organizations navigating high-stakes communications environments. The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-poll-the-vote-moved-toward-democrats-but-gender-and-racial-divides-reveal-a-more-complicated-america-302947534.html
SOURCE Precision Strategies