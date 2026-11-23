[November 23, 2026] New National Poll: The Vote Moved Toward Democrats, but Gender and Racial Divides Reveal a More Complicated America Tweet

Survey of 6,046 adults reveals sharp differences in economic insecurity, discrimination, gender expectations and political identity beneath the 2026 midterm results. WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every group of voters swung toward Democrats in the 2026 midterms: men and women, young and old, white, Black, Latino and Asian Americans. But a new national study from Precision and Tunnl, Beyond the Manosphere: The Vote Moved Together. The Culture Didn't, finds that the political shift masks a far more complicated picture of American life, and Americans are pulling apart by gender, age and race on family, discrimination, money, community and even press access. Young men, who helped deliver Donald Trump's 2024 victory before swinging sharply toward Democrats, remain political nomads: their votes are shifting, but their political loyalties remain unsettled. Building on last year's Manosphere Index, the study surveyed 6,046 adults nationwide and compared men and women side by side. It finds Americans navigating growing economic, political and cultural uncertainty, and responding in ways that challenge conventional wisdom about political identity, gender roles, relationships and institutional trust. Young women are more likely than young men to see rising discrimination and report financial strain. Hispanic women and Gen Z white women face the sharpest economic insecurity, 71% of Black women say discrimination against Black people has increased, and many Americans are turning to AI for emotional support. "Americans are living very different realities depending on their gender, age and race," said Stephanie Cutter, Managing Partner at Precision. "What they share is economic worry, and neither party has earned their loyalty yet. Young men moved toward Democrats this time, but that vote could just as easily swing back. Their loyalty will go to the party that speaks to their economic reality first." The research also reveals how Americans are responding to these pressures by seeking guidance, connection, and community outside traditional institutions. Nearly two-thirds of men say they lack a male mentor, while younger women are increasingly participating in online communities centered on women's interests and rights. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is emerging as another source of conversation and emotional support for both men and women. "We saw that men are looking for guidance, just not from the people around them," said Brent Seaborn, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist at Tunnl. "Nearly two-thirds say there is not a man in their life they go to for advice. Instead, almost half trust Joe Rogan, and one in five men who use AI are turning to it for conversation or support. This is an audience that's open to new voices, and there's a real opportunity to earn a place among them. These findings tell us that the landscape of influence is changing, and understanding who people trust – and why – is becoming just as important as understanding what they believe." Politcal loyalty has further eroded Heading into the midterms, men and women shared the same priorities but little attachment to either party: The economy came first for both: 45% of men and 41% of women named an economic issue as their top midterm driver.

45% of men and 41% of women named an economic issue as their top midterm driver. Both cooled on the GOP: 38% of men and 37% of women were less supportive of the Republican Party than in 2024, in line with the double-digit shifts away from Republicans among both men and women in the midterms.

38% of men and 37% of women were less supportive of the Republican Party than in 2024, in line with the double-digit shifts away from Republicans among both men and women in the midterms. Democrats haven't gained loyalty in return: Exit polls show just a one-point increase in Democratic support since 2024, and both parties remain underwater: 52% of voters view Democrats unfavorably and 60% view Republicans unfavorably, according to the AP Voter Poll. Young men swung with everyone else, but hold the vote loosely

Young men's swing from right to left reflects weak attachment, not a new allegiance: A sharp reversal: After helping deliver Trump's 2024 victory, men under 30 moved 32 points toward Democrats in the midterms, in line with young women and Latino men, according to the AP Voter Poll.

After helping deliver Trump's 2024 victory, men under 30 moved 32 points toward Democrats in the midterms, in line with young women and Latino men, according to the AP Voter Poll. No party home: 45% of men under 30 call themselves independents.

45% of men under 30 call themselves independents. Unmoved by messages to "stop the other side": Just 2% of men under 35 say they voted mainly to stop Trump, even though 45% of all midterm voters told exit pollsters their House vote was meant to oppose him.

Just 2% of men under 35 say they voted mainly to stop Trump, even though 45% of all midterm voters told exit pollsters their House vote was meant to oppose him. Easy to lose: 13% of men under 35 named no reason to vote or said they weren't voting, compared with 3% of men 55+. Young women and young men are pulling apart Young men and young women moved in the same direction at the ballot box. Culturally, they are moving apart: Discrimination: 51% of women under 30 say discrimination against women has increased. Men are at 25% to 33% in every age and racial group.

51% of women under 30 say discrimination against women has increased. Men are at 25% to 33% in every age and racial group. Organizing online: 31% of women ages 18-29 are active in women's-rights online communities, nearly three times the share of young men in men's-rights groups (11%).

31% of women ages 18-29 are active in women's-rights online communities, nearly three times the share of young men in men's-rights groups (11%). Family: 78% of women ages 18-29 view women choosing not to have children positively, compared with 56% of men their age.

78% of women ages 18-29 view women choosing not to have children positively, compared with 56% of men their age. Financial strain: 54% of white women under 30 have fallen behind on bills or cut back on essentials, compared with 43% of white men their age. Race splits the culture Race shapes how Americans use technology, how they see opportunity and who they think is under threat: Discrimination: 71% of Black women say discrimination against Black people has increased, compared with 45% of Black men and 33% of white women. White men are more likely to say it has increased against white people (36%) than against Black people (30%).

71% of Black women say discrimination against Black people has increased, compared with 45% of Black men and 33% of white women. White men are more likely to say it has increased against white people (36%) than against Black people (30%). Hispanic women under strain: 48% of Hispanic women say they've cut back on essentials or fallen behind on bills, compared with 42% of white women, and 53% believe discrimination against Hispanic people has increased.

48% of Hispanic women say they've cut back on essentials or fallen behind on bills, compared with 42% of white women, and 53% believe discrimination against Hispanic people has increased. Hispanic men on dating and family: 73% of Hispanic men say dating has become harder for men, compared with 62% of men overall. Hispanic men under 30 are the most likely group to view women choosing not to have children negatively (35%, compared with 22% of all men), even as Latino men swung 27 points toward Democrats.

73% of Hispanic men say dating has become harder for men, compared with 62% of men overall. Hispanic men under 30 are the most likely group to view women choosing not to have children negatively (35%, compared with 22% of all men), even as Latino men swung 27 points toward Democrats. Online community: 32% of Hispanic women belong to women-focused online communities, compared with 20% of women overall, rising to 46% among Gen Z Hispanic women.

32% of Hispanic women belong to women-focused online communities, compared with 20% of women overall, rising to 46% among Gen Z Hispanic women. AI adoption: 71% of Hispanic men and 66% of Hispanic women use AI at least a few times a month, compared with 55% of white men and 45% of white women.

71% of Hispanic men and 66% of Hispanic women use AI at least a few times a month, compared with 55% of white men and 45% of white women. The 2028 nominee: 32% of Black men and 31% of Hispanic men say it's extremely or very important that the 2028 presidential nominee is a man, compared with 24% of white men. What it means For both parties, the midterms are a reminder that winning votes is not the same as earning lasting loyalty, especially among young men. Parties, mentors and institutions have less hold on people than they used to. For brands, campaigns and organizations, the old playbook of targeting "men," "women" or "young voters" no longer works. Those that understand the specific pressures facing different groups, from young men and young women to Hispanic and Black Americans, and that earn trust where people now turn for support, from trusted creators to AI, will be best positioned to reach them. The full report can be accessed here. Methodology: Precision and Tunnl surveyed 6,046 adults nationwide, including 3,001 men and 3,045 women, with fieldwork conducted in mid-October 2026. The study builds on the 2025 Manosphere Index, allowing researchers to track changes among men and women year on year. Precision is an integrated strategy and marketing agency. Powered by data, we bring world-class experts in each of our service areas to conceive, develop, and run campaigns that help our clients seize opportunities and solve their biggest challenges. Whether it is elevating a brand, shaping a narrative, defining a reputation, navigating a crisis, or persuading and mobilizing an audience, we don't just break through. We break new ground. Tunnl is an AI-powered audience intelligence platform that connects survey research, insights, audience targeting, activation, and campaign measurement all in one closed loop platform. Founded in 2021 by data and political strategy veterans Sara Fagen and Brent Seaborn, Tunnl serves Fortune 500 brands, media agencies, trade associations, and advocacy organizations navigating high-stakes communications environments. The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA. CONTACT:

Rich Luchette

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