New Data From Lincoln Financial Reveals Americans Are Concerned About Long-Term Care, But Few Are Discussing It

As Long-Term Care Awareness Month begins, new research from Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) highlights a widespread concern among Americans about the cost and impact of long-term care, and an opportunity for financial professionals to further support clients' financial goals. According to Lincoln's Consumer Sentiment Tracker, conducted in October 2025, 82% of respondents report feeling concerned about paying for long-term care services for themselves or a family member, and nearly half (42%) say they are highly concerned.1 Yet, despite this widespread concern, long-term care remains largely undiscussed in financial planning conversations, giving financial professionals an opportunity to proactively discuss the topic, further strengthening client relationships. Among respondents who work with a financial professional: Only 21% say they've discussed long-term care planning with their financial professional 2

Just 14% have talked about long-term care insurance 2

Only 7% have discussed elder care planning2 This lack of dialogue presents an important opportunity for financial professionals, given the financial risks associated with long-term care. While 83% of pre-retiree and retiree clients say they've discussed an investment strategy for retirement savings with their financial professional2, far fewer have addressed how unexpected care costs could disrupt those plans. Even the most well-structured investment strategies can be impacted by the high cost of care, yet planning for medical expenses in retirement remains far less common. Among clients age 55+, the need is urgent Only 10% have had in-depth discussions about preparing for medicalexpenses in retirement 2

have had in-depth discussions about preparing for medicalexpenses in retirement Nearly half (47%) haven't discussed it at all2 3, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving, these findings underscore the need for financial professionals to proactively raise the topic of long-term care planning. It's not just about preparing for a potential health event, it's about helping clients protect their future, their families, and their choices. Empowering advisors to lead the conversation

"These findings underscore the critical need for financial professionals to proactively raise the topic of long-term care planning," said Jared Nepa, senior vice president, Head of Insurance Solutions Distribution. "Clients are looking for guidance, and early planning can make all the difference in helping them protect their financial future and maintain control over their care decisions." Lincoln Financial offers a range of resources designed to help families plan for life's "what-ifs." As part of Long-Term Care Awareness Month, Lincoln is committed to supporting financial professionals with resources, education, and solutions to help them lead meaningful conversations with their clients. To access the full report, please reach out to [email protected] 1 Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Tracker, October 2025

2 Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Tracker, July 2025

3National Alliance for Caregiving, Caregiving in the U.S. 2025, July 2025 Consumer Sentiment Tracker 2025 Methodology Lincoln's Consumer Sentiment Tracker is a research program which includes quarterly tracking surveys as well as omnibus surveys throughout the year. The goal of this research is to gauge consumer sentiment on a variety of financial topics and examine trends over time. Responses were collected from a total of 1000+ U.S. adults using the Qualtrics survey platform. The sample included quotas to be representative of the total U.S. adult population. About Lincoln Financial Group Lincoln Financial helps people confidently plan for their vision of a successful financial future. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses - annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of September 30, 2025, the company had $347 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, PA., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com. LCN-8549957-102825 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104736367/en/

