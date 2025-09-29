[November 04, 2025] New Study: Project Management Software for Construction Owners and Contractors Increases Profitability, Productivity, and Efficiency for High Skill Users Tweet

Dodge Construction Network, in partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the findings of a new study that measures the value of project management software for construction owners and contractors. The Quantifying the Value of Project Management SmartMarket Brief demonstrates that project management software is an essential tool that creates immediate value, and high user skill and expertise unlocks its full potential to increase operational efficiency and bottom-line impact. "The construction industry is at an inflection point where realizing the full potential of technology requires more than just implementation. The data shows that investing in technology alone isn't enough; it must be paired with an investment in people," said Kris Lengieza, VP, Global Technology Evangelist at Procore. "Optimizing adoption transforms a valuable tool into an engine for margin growth and operational excellence." "Across every metric we measured, including cost control, schedule performance, and productivity, organizations with advanced project management software skills delivered measurably better outcomes," said Donna Laquidara-Carr, Director, Industry Research at Dodge. "The takeaway is not only that technology creates value, but that strong digital competency reliably amplifies it." The study, which surveyed more than 1,100 owners and contractors, evaluates project management software usage and the quantifiable benefits experienced across four key categories: improved data gathering and analysis, process improvements, better project performance, and increased business benefits. Respondents were categorized across an expertise spectrum, from light users to highly skilled, innovative adopters. Creating Immediate Benefits for All Adopters All organizations, even those with lower adoption levels, report immediate, tangible improvements: The majority of light adopters and users proficient in only basic features at both owner and contractor organizations report immediate improvements in data gathering and data quality, including increased accuracy, more actionable data, and reduced errors from miscommunication or outdated information.

and users proficient in only basic features at both owner and contractor organizations report immediate improvements in data gathering and data quality, including increased accuracy, more actionable data, and reduced errors from miscommunication or outdated information. More than 50% also experience improved communication and collaboation, partly due to the ability to share more reliable data.

also experience improved communication and collaboation, partly due to the ability to share more reliable data. Over 70% of owners are able to handle more construction volume, while more than half of contractors see improved productivity and operational efficiency. Driving Greater Benefits Among Higher Skilled Users The research clearly demonstrates a powerful correlation - having greater project management software skills consistently delivers greater benefits. The extent of these gains is striking.

On average, more than 80% of respondents at the top of the expertise spectrum experience benefits across all four major categories.

of respondents at the top of the expertise spectrum experience benefits across all four major categories. In contrast, respondents at the lower end of the expertise spectrum range from 31% to 66% benefit realization, depending on the category. Improving Bottom-Line Impact Adopters that are highly skilled not only experience a higher number of benefits but also realize a stronger return on investment. 83% report that overhead costs are reduced by 5% or more.

report that overhead costs are reduced by 5% or more. 77% report increased profit margins, with a median increase of 4 points.

report increased profit margins, with a median increase of 4 points. 77% see productivity gains for their leadership/executive teams, while 69% see gains for their project management/operations and finance teams.

see productivity gains for their leadership/executive teams, while 69% see gains for their project management/operations and finance teams. 76% report that project delays are reduced by 5 days or more on average. Delivering Increased Efficiency and Performance for Owners The study also reveals enhanced benefits for owners with high expertise, specifically impacting capital efficiency and overall project performance. These owners report major improvements, including: 90% agree the software has enabled their teams to manage more capital projects.

agree the software has enabled their teams to manage more capital projects. 88% believe their projects now meet or exceed quality benchmarks.

believe their projects now meet or exceed quality benchmarks. 83% have experienced improved cash flow.

have experienced improved cash flow. 83% have seen a noticeable reduction in project delays. To get more detailed information on the results from The Quantifying the Value of Project Management SmartMarket Brief report, visit: www.construction.com/resource/construction-management-value. About Dodge Construction Network Dodge Construction Network harnesses data, analytics, and industry connections to be the leading source of insights and opportunities in the commercial construction industry. With five trusted solutions-DCC, The Blue Book, Sweets, IMS, and Principia-Dodge connects construction professionals across all stages of the building process. Designed for both small teams and large enterprises, these tools simplify complexity, empowering you to build thriving businesses and communities. With over a century of experience, Dodge Construction Network is the catalyst for modern construction. To learn more, visit construction.com. About Procore Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore's unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI & data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104756329/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]