New Study: Project Management Software for Construction Owners and Contractors Increases Profitability, Productivity, and Efficiency for High Skill Users
Dodge Construction Network, in partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the findings of a new study that measures the value of project management software for construction owners and contractors. The Quantifying the Value of Project Management SmartMarket Brief demonstrates that project management software is an essential tool that creates immediate value, and high user skill and expertise unlocks its full potential to increase operational efficiency and bottom-line impact.
"The construction industry is at an inflection point where realizing the full potential of technology requires more than just implementation. The data shows that investing in technology alone isn't enough; it must be paired with an investment in people," said Kris Lengieza, VP, Global Technology Evangelist at Procore. "Optimizing adoption transforms a valuable tool into an engine for margin growth and operational excellence."
"Across every metric we measured, including cost control, schedule performance, and productivity, organizations with advanced project management software skills delivered measurably better outcomes," said Donna Laquidara-Carr, Director, Industry Research at Dodge. "The takeaway is not only that technology creates value, but that strong digital competency reliably amplifies it."
The study, which surveyed more than 1,100 owners and contractors, evaluates project management software usage and the quantifiable benefits experienced across four key categories: improved data gathering and analysis, process improvements, better project performance, and increased business benefits. Respondents were categorized across an expertise spectrum, from light users to highly skilled, innovative adopters.
Creating Immediate Benefits for All Adopters
All organizations, even those with lower adoption levels, report immediate, tangible improvements:
The research clearly demonstrates a powerful correlation - having greater project management software skills consistently delivers greater benefits. The extent of these gains is striking.
Improving Bottom-Line Impact
Adopters that are highly skilled not only experience a higher number of benefits but also realize a stronger return on investment.
Delivering Increased Efficiency and Performance for Owners
The study also reveals enhanced benefits for owners with high expertise, specifically impacting capital efficiency and overall project performance. These owners report major improvements, including:
To get more detailed information on the results from The Quantifying the Value of Project Management SmartMarket Brief report, visit: www.construction.com/resource/construction-management-value.
