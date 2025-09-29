[November 03, 2025] New Mexico Approves Savvas Learning Company's Complete K-12 Math Solution for Statewide Adoption Tweet

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) has approved the full suite of Savvas K-12 math programs for statewide adoption across all grade levels in New Mexico schools. With our New Mexico-approved K-12 math programs, Savvas is providing educators high-quality instructional materials. Savvas is uniquely providing New Mexico educators a complete K-12 math solution that comprises not only core and supplemental programs and assessment tools, but also an array of dual credit and career-connected courses — all of which have been included on New Mexico's "Adopted Multiple List" of state-approved high-quality instructional materials. The complete K-12 solution of award-winning Savvas math programs that were approved by the NMPED for statewide adoption in New Mexico include: enVision+ Mathematics Common Core Grades K-8 – A nationally recognized curriculum built on evience-based pedagogy that puts students at the center of learning as they actively explore math concepts and develop the skills and confidence to become real-world ready. enVision+ includes Savvas Studio, a suite of new AI-powered tools that help save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students.

– A nationally recognized curriculum built on evience-based pedagogy that puts students at the center of learning as they actively explore math concepts and develop the skills and confidence to become real-world ready. includes Savvas Studio, a suite of new AI-powered tools that help save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students. enVision A|G|A Common Core – Top-rated Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 high school programs.

– Top-rated Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 high school programs. enVision Integrated Mathematics – A rigorous high school program that blends Algebra, Geometry, and Statistics using functions as a common connector.

– A rigorous high school program that blends Algebra, Geometry, and Statistics using functions as a common connector. Savvas Momentum Math – An adaptive, norm-referenced assessment solution for grades K-8 and Algebra 1 that pairs actionable data and targeted instructional recommendations with assignable personalized content.

– An adaptive, norm-referenced assessment solution for grades K-8 and Algebra 1 that pairs actionable data and targeted instructional recommendations with assignable personalized content. SuccessMaker Math – A continuously adaptive, personalized learning program for grades K-8.

– A continuously adaptive, personalized learning program for grades K-8. SuccessMaker: Foundations of High School Math – An adaptive, personalized intervention program to prepare students for success in high school math.

– An adaptive, personalized intervention program to prepare students for success in high school math. Savvas PathMaker – A flexible, digital solution that combines Outlier by Savvas dual credit math and Savvas CTE career-focused courses so high school students can earn college credit and industry-recognized certifications before they graduate. Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency , that enable New Mexico students to create personalized pathways that align with their interests. "Savvas is committed to providing the highest-quality math programs that meet diverse student needs and career-focused opportunities, from building a strong K-8 foundation to mastering high school math and beyond," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With our full suite of state-approved K-12 math programs, Savvas is providing New Mexico educators with effective, high-quality instructional materials that offer engaging, rigorous, and relevant learning experiences for every student."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-approves-savvas-learning-companys-complete-k-12-math-solution-for-statewide-adoption-302602841.html SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]