[November 03, 2025] New York Life Appoints Howard Grosfield to Board of Directors

New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that Howard Grosfield, Group President of U.S. Consumer Services at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), has joined the company's board of directors, effective immediately. Grosfield will serve as a member of the board's Audit and Insurance & Operations committees. "Howard is a visionary leader with expertise in consumer financial services, digital innovation and large-scale business transformation," said New York Life Chair, President & CEO Craig DeSanto. "His deep understanding of consumer needs and success in driving growth through technology-forward strategies will be a tremendous asset as we provide seamless experiences, unparalleled value and financial security to our clients." Grosfield is a member of the company's Executive Committee and leads a global team responsible for all aspects of American Express' U.S. Consumer Card portfolio, including American Express Travel, the Centurion Lounge network, Global Dining, U.S. Consumer Banking, and Amex Offers businesses. He also oversees Enterprise Technology Services, focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the company's products and services, as well as the company's Global Advertising and Brand Management and Corporate Developmen teams. Over his more than two decades with American Express, Grosfield has held multiple senior leadership roles, including President of U.S. Consumer Services; Executive Vice President & General Manager of U.S. Consumer Marketing and Global Premium Services; and President & CEO of Amex Bank of Canada. Earlier in his career, he was a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group and practiced law with Osler in Toronto. Grosfield holds a bachelor's degree and LLB With Distinction from Western University in Canada.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance and other solutions. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103890537/en/

