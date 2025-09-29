[October 30, 2025] New Book Lifts Curtain on America's Secret Fentanyl War Against the Sinaloa Cartel and Chinese Accomplices Tweet

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book out today pulls back the curtain on the first-ever U.S. strategy to dismantle the Sinaloa Cartel and its Chinese chemical suppliers. Fentanyl: Fighting the Mass Poisoning of America and the Cartel Behind It (Bloomsbury Academic), Jake Braun — Executive Director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago, former White House official, and national security strategist — reveals the inside story of how the U.S. built a secret campaign to fight the deadliest crisis in modern history. For years, the public has been in the dark about the federal government's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic. Braun shows how the United States quietly assembled an elite team of agents, spies, soldiers, diplomats and policy makers to construct a coordinated campaign against the Chinese chemial companies and top cartels responsible for the carnage. After much painstaking effort, the elite team successfully executed the most sweeping takedown of cartel leadership and infrastructure related to fentanyl in the decade since the crisis began. As a result, fentanyl deaths plummeted by nearly 40% in 2024, a year after the campaign was launched. "We didn't wait for permission — we took the fight to the Sinaloa Cartel," Braun writes. "The question now is whether Washington will let law enforcement finish the job or if politics will get in the way."

Drawing on his experience inside The White House and the Department of Homeland Security, Braun details how post-9/11 cyber and intelligence tools were re-engineered to target fentanyl networks — integrating law enforcement, financial, intelligence, and diplomatic pressure under one strategy. He describes a rare bipartisan effort spanning the Trump and Biden Administrations, but warns that the fight isn't over. "We are undeniably winning the war on drugs," Braun writes. "But fentanyl is not a drug epidemic — it's a mass public poisoning." He also outlines how the Sinaloa Cartel went through its most radical transformation since the 1970s. The cartel dramatically revolutionized its Fortune 50 size narco-corporate empire from an entity specializing in a marijuana and cocaine distribution to one specializing in fentanyl and, separately, migration. The book traces the fentanyl supply chain from chemical producers in China to cartel ports in Mexico and U.S. overdose hot zones, arguing that the crisis has also become a proxy battlefield in the U.S.–China rivalry. Part exposé, part insider account, Fentanyl: Fighting the Mass Poisoning of America and the Cartel Behind It shows how America began to fight back — and what could be lost if the fight is abandoned. About the Author

Jake Braun served as acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director in the White House and Senior Counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, helping design and implement the nation's first counter-fentanyl strategy. He previously authored Democracy in Danger: How Hackers and Activists Exposed Fatal Flaws in the Election System (Rowman & Littlefield, 2019) and leads the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-lifts-curtain-on-americas-secret-fentanyl-war-against-the-sinaloa-cartel-and-chinese-accomplices-302600189.html SOURCE DEF CON Franklin

