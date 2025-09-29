[October 30, 2025] New Sales Optimization Service Bridges the Gap Between Marketing Activity and Actual Sales Results Tweet

Many B2B companies are reporting a variety of challenges in finding new customers: - Sales cycles have become longer and more complex.

- More decision-makers are involved than in the past.

- Qualified buyers have learned how to "hide" behind technology more effectively than in the past, making it difficult for sales teams to convert and close opportunities.

- Marketing technology and CRM tools have become vastly more complex for sales teams to adopt in their sales process.

- Sales teams are often staffed with more "farmers" than "hunters" who are focused on finding new customers rather than serving an existing account base. To address these growing "sales enablement" roadblocks, Goldstein Group Communications has launched a new Sales Process Optimization (SPO) service, designed specifically to create new processes, tools and technologies to drive new customer acquisition in the B2B space. The new SPO methodology addresses what GGC identifies as the three critical gaps that prevent manufacturing companies from scaling new customer acquisition: people misalignment, undocumented processes and disconnected technology systems. Unlike traditional sales consulting that focuses only on individual performance or marketing services that only generate more leads, SPO creates an integrated system that transforms marketing activity into closed deals. "No amount of marketing spend will deliver new customers if your sales process is undocumented, inconsistent and incomplete," said Joel Goldstein, president of Goldstein Group Communications. "We fix the bottleneck in people-process-technology systems that drive success in marketing and sales systems to wipe out the inefficiencies and make it fr easier for companies to see real traction in their sales and marketing efforts." The SPO program targets manufacturing companies with $10-50 million in revenue that sell technical products through sales teams of 5-15 people. These companies typically struggle with thin pipelines, low close rates, inconsistent CRM adoption and sales teams that function more as account managers than new business hunters. The service addresses these challenges through a four-level implementation process that addresses all the key areas required for success: - Precision targeting

- Crisp, differentiated messaging

- CRM software improvements and training

- Documented processes and playbooks

- ROI tracking tech tools

- Sales team assessments to more effectively deploy people resources.

- Sales team compensation and accountability structures

GGC's approach uses technology tools that skip ahead to find leads in the middle of the sales funnel, uncovering buyers who are already in the evaluation process rather than early-stage prospects at the top of the sales funnel. The methodology includes comprehensive CRM optimization, documented sales playbooks, persona-based campaign development and technology tools that alert companies to individuals searching for their solution behind the scenes. SPO services begin with an assessment/workshop with decision-makers that evaluates current sales and marketing systems in place, followed by a customized implementation plan that often includes one-on-one sales coaching. The program is designed for companies serious about building scalable new customer acquisition systems rather than seeking quick fixes or partial solutions. Goldstein Group Communications has specialized in B2B marketing and sales enablement for manufacturing companies for more than 30 years, with particular expertise in complex, engineer-to-engineer sales environments. For more information about Sales Process Optimization services, visit ggcomm.com/sales-enablement or call 216-509-3119.

