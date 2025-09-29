[October 30, 2025] New Era Energy & Digital's Texas Critical Data Centers Selects EYP Mission Critical Facilities, for Full-Scope Engineering of 438-Acre AI Campus in Odessa, Texas Tweet

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) ("New Era" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, has signed a strategic partnership with EYP Mission Critical Facilities, part of Ramboll Group A/S ("EYP MCF"), to advance the engineering and design for its flagship AI data center and power development project spanning the planned 438 acre site in Ector County near Odessa, Texas. This partnership leverages EYP MCF's world-class expertise in mission-critical infrastructure to deliver full-site engineering and design, positioning the Permian Basin as an emerging hub for sustainable, high-performance AI infrastructure. The scope encompasses comprehensive site engineering, facility design, powered shell structures, and advanced electrical systems connecting to both on-site power islands, initially 400 MW of natural gas generation with potential expansion to 1 GW and the regional grid. TCDC is integrating next-generation, high-density compute designs while targeting industry-leading efficiency metrics, including the lowest achievable Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), to optimize sustainability and performance for AI workloads. This vertically integrated model comprised of both powered land and shells, will support the development of a scalable, energy-resilient AI hub that offers hyperscale tenants flexible lease options and the ability to accelerate deployment timelines. Will Gray, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., said: "This partnership with EYP MCF is a key milestone in accelerating our flagship AI data center project in West Texas, combining world-class engineering with our integrated energy assets to power the future of AI computing. By incorporating advanced high-density compute designs and pursuing the lowest achievable PUE in a cost-effective manner, we are committed to creating net-zero energy solutions that drive economic growth in the Permian Basin while meeting the demands of global enterprises." Kevin Sanders, Division Officer, Data Center Consulting & Strategy, EYP Mission Critical Facilities, part of Ramboll Group A/S, said: "We are thrilled to partner with TCDC on this groundbreaking initiative, applying our extensive knowledge to engineer a resilient and efficient AI ecosystem. Our focus on sustainable design will help realize TCDC's vision for a 1 GW-scale campus that leverages local natural gas resources for reliable, low-carbon power." About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enabe hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, visit https://www.newerahelium.com. Follow New Era Helium on LinkedIn and X. About Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC Texas Critical Data Centers is a joint venture between New Era Helium and Sharon AI, Inc., dedicated to building and operating sustainable, state-of-the-art data centers and sites purpose-designed for AI and high-density computing workloads. For more information, visit www.texascriticaldatacenters.com.

About EYP Mission Critical Facilities, Part of Ramboll EYP MCF, a pioneer in data center strategy, planning, design, integration, commissioning, and testing, brings more than 25 years of team experience and a proven record of delivering over 70 million square feet of critically powered space worldwide. The firm is renowned for its innovative and sustainable approach to mission-critical environments, including low-PUE facilities and high-density cooling systems that meet the rigorous demands of AI and high-performance computing applications. For mor information, visit https://www.eypmcfinc.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030309089/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]