New study shows Canadian businesses eager to adopt AI, data sovereignty a key concern
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - According to a new study commissioned by Bell and conducted by The Harris Poll into how Canadian senior business leaders are approaching Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption, data sovereignty is a non-negotiable requirement. With rising global and geopolitical pressures, nine in ten business leaders say it is more important than ever to keep sensitive data within Canada. Most plan to prioritize data sovereignty as their AI usage expands.
Enthusiasm for AI is high. Three-quarters of large businesses say AI is a strategic, enterprise-wide priority and more than half of leaders surveyed said AI will be core to their company's future. Today, businesses are using AI to enhance diverse areas of their business, from quality control and data analysis to customer service automation.
Confidence in Canada's AI potential is equally strong. 95% of business leaders say Canada is well-positioned to be a global leader in AI.
Nearly every large business anticipates their use of technology to grow over the next three years and nearly all plan to invest in AI in the next one to two years. Most of this investment will focus on research and development, suggesting that ambitions extend beyond productivity tools toward building proprietary capabilities. Nearly half of business leaders say their AI budgets are growing rapidly, pointing to significant growth potential in the coming years.
Despite this enthusiasm, barriers to adoption remain, including data quality and availability, a lack of skilled talent, and governance, risk and compliance concerns.
Environmental sustainability is also influencing AI adoption decisions. Nearly 80% of business leaders consider environmental sustainability very or extremely important when making AI adoption and scaling decisions. Large businesses, in particular, place great value on energy-efficient AI platforms.
Taken together, these findings show that Canadian businesses are poised to embrace AI, while balancing barriers to entry, data sovereignty, and sustainability.
"This research confirms what we're hearing from customers: Canada is well-positioned to be a global leader in AI, and data sovereignty is paramount. Canadian businesses are integrating AI with a focus on long-term value. Leaders are investing in R&D and thinking beyond off-the-shelf solutions – prioritizing research into proprietary use cases that will drive productivity and innovation within their organizations. This is Canada's AI moment. The decisions we make today will shape our country's competitiveness for years to come."
- John Watson, Group President, Business Markets, AI and Ateko, Bell Canada
By the numbers
Data sovereignty is paramount for Canadian businesses:
Current state:
Environmental sustainability emerges as a key consideration:
Methodology
The Bell Enterprise AI Study was conducted by The Harris Poll Canada in October 2025. Data was collected from n=207 IT Decision Makers from large businesses (1,000 employees or more) across Canada, representing a mix of sectors and provinces. Respondents are described as "Business Leaders," indicating they are senior decision-makers with a role in IT and AI decision-making. References to "large" businesses refer to those with 1,000 – 4,999 employees, while "very large" businesses are those with 5,000+ employees.
