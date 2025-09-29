[October 29, 2025] New Relic Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Tweet

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM). The report provides an assessment of DEM vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product capabilities, market understanding and responsiveness, innovation, and strategy. New Relic has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant for two consecutive years, since the report's inception. Leaders exhibit strong execution and vision scores and exemplify the functionality required for IT organizations to continuously evaluate and improve DEM. Leaders have the broadest set of capabilities, strongest roadmaps, and a larger installed base, and cover the most geographic regions and industries. DEM empowers organizations to deliver perfect digital experiences across channels New Relic DEM is deeply integrated with the company's Intelligent Observability Platform to power open ecosystem workflows with real-time, AI-strengthened actionable insights. These capabilities and intelligence enable a range of IT and business teams to identify and fix performance issues before they impact their customers. From one intelligent platform, New Relic provides businesses with a DEM solution for extensive visibility across mobile (e.g. Mobile RUM), web (e.g. Browser RUM), synthetics, and network, combined with application performance monitoring (APM), logs and security capabilities. Notable New Relic DEM features and benefits that improve MTTR and user experience include: Intelligent user-path replay filtering and unified performance impact view in APM

Preventive synthetic tests withmobile device emulation and secure OpenShift support

No-code logs, ANR analysis and mobile crash inbox to faster root cause analysis (RCA)

Auto-instrumented user actions (e.g., rage clicks) with intelligent attribution connect friction to business impact

Agentic integrations with existing tools (ITSM, GitHub) embed DEM into workflows to help resolve incidents faster with the right context

Embedded DEM insights early in the build pipeline and tools like Terraform help accelerate development

Transaction 360 that pinpoints the exact user impact of business transactions end-to-end and provides Session Replay for complete visual context

New Relic AI surfaces DEM insights to a wider set of teams such as application owners, marketing teams and support - helping organizations raise their overall customer experience Streaming Video & Ads Intelligence solution, part of its DEM suite. The intelligent observability solution for streaming media companies helps maintain high-quality video and ad experiences across devices and regions. "We are honored to once again be named a Leader by Gartner in its second Magic Quadrant for DEM. In our view, this recognition validates our continuous vision and execution of bringing our customers an AI-strengthened solution for stopping any performance bottlenecks before they erode revenue and reputation," said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. "We are a strong choice for any organization requiring deep and broad insights into user interactions and customer journeys, essential capabilities for any successful digital business today."

To learn more, download a copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DEM and read the blog post. Gartner Disclosure(s) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, by Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Matt Crossley, Tanmay Bisht, October 27, 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. About New Relic The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-strengthened platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs. That's why businesses around the world-including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Domino's, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill-run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth. Visit: www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029137480/en/

