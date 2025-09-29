[October 29, 2025] New report finds profitable firms 7% more likely to use AI to enhance employee experience Tweet

As artificial intelligence rewrites the rules of business, a new kind of leader is emerging - one which harnesses AI to amplify human potential and drive better employee experiences. However, many organizations are struggling to keep pace, according to a new study released today by Top Employers Institute. The research report, titled AI-Powered Leadership: The blueprint for uniting human insight with intelligent technology, analyzed data from more than 2,300 Top Employers across 125 countries. It paints a vivid picture of AI's transformative impact on leadership and the workplace, and what forward-thinking businesses and leaders must do to succeed in an AI-driven economy. The research found that profitable companies are 7% more likely than their lower-performing peers to use AI to enhance the employee experience. These human-centric leaders recognize responsible AI as a tool to complement and elevate human capabilities, not replace them. With AI adoption outpacing leadership readiness, organizations face a critical inflection point. Global research shows that nearly four in five firms (78%) now use AI in a least one business function - yet only a minority have translated its potential into scaled, human-centered value. "AI is redrawing the architecture of organizations faster than most leaders can adapt," said Adrian Seligman, Executive Board Member at Top Employers Institute. "The leaders who will thrive are those who can design systems where technology amplifies judgment, empathy, and purpose, underpinned by sound ethics." Yet despite the clear benefits, many organizations are grappling with the challenges of AI adoption. Recent research from Boston Consulting Group has found that a staggering 74% of employers find it hard to translate AI's potential into tangible, organization-wide value.

Top Employers Institute's report identifies five pillars that define the traits of an AI-powered leader, including digital confidence, ethical stewardship, human-centered design, systems awareness, and applied empathy. AI-powered leaders use AI to augment human potential, reinforcing human values in every decision. Key findings from Top Employers Institute's global dataset include: Nearly 2 in 5 (39%) of these organizations see AI as an opportunity to enhance employee experience, rather than just a mechanism to cut costs.

Nearly half (48%) are already piloting, implementing, or have fully established a process for responsible AI deployment. Adrian Seligman, Executive Board Member at Top Employers Institute added: "HR leaders have a responsibility to be the catalysts of this change, empowering senior executives and boards to harness AI in ways that truly augment human potential. Those that fail to redesign leadership for the AI era risk building faster systems on outdated foundations, hampering revenue growth potential." The AI-Powered Leadership report goes beyond analysis to offer clear next steps for HR and business leaders, outlining practical ways to turn AI into a catalyst for enhanced leadership. Access the full report and actionable guidance here. Notes to editors Methodology: The data shown in this report has been extracted from the anonymized responses of 2,300 global participants of the Top Employers Institute's HR Best Practices Survey for 2025. Our Top Employers are spread across 125 countries and 26 industries. We used regression analyses to understand the links between the adoption of HR best practices and success metrics (specifically, employee engagement, internal promotion rates, and profitability). All findings discussed in this document are significant (p<0.05). Case studies have been collected from Top Employers demonstrating excellence in AI-powered leadership attributes. About Top Employers Institute: Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Program, participating companies can be certified and recognized as an employer of choice. The certification is awarded to organizations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing. In 2025, Top Employers Institute certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029239390/en/

