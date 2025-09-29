[October 29, 2025] New conversational AI tool helps Canadians navigate vascular health Tweet

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Society of Vascular Sciences (QSVS) is launching a new conversational AI-powered tool, AmelIA, to its Vascular Health Portal, www.yourvascularhealth.ca. This initiative, developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, is designed to empower Canadians by making expert-developed information on vascular health more accessible to the public and to support healthcare professionals in their educational efforts. AmelIA (pronounced 'Amelia') provides tailored, real-time responses and cuts through the clutter of information overload. Users can engage with the portal in a natural, conversational format, making complex health topics more accessible for individuals living with vascular conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, diabetic foot, high blood pressure, peripheral artery disease, pulmonary embolism, Raynaud's phenomenon, etc., as well as their families and caregivers. "This initiative reflects our commitment to improving access to trustworthy vascular health information," said Dr Michel Vallée, nephrologist and president of QSVS. "By integrating conversational AI, we're making it easier for individuals, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to engage with the information they need when they need it." "AmelIA feels like having someone by your side who truly understands your questions, even when they're not phrased like they would be in a medical manual, and responds in a way that's simple and clear. It's reassuring and, above all, accessible to everyone," said Nathalie Gélinas, patient-partner on the board of QSVS. "When you're faced with a diagnosis, stress and confusion often take over, and it's hard to know what to ask. What I vaue most about AmelIA and the www.yourvascularhealth.ca portal is the way they deliver reliable information, grounded in medical expertise, in language that makes sense. When it comes to our health, having access to trusted expert guidance isn't just helpful—it's essential." Designed to enhance public understanding and minimize health risks, the AI tool serves as a powerful resource for raising awareness about vascular diseases and symptoms. It promotes the importance of maintaining healthy veins and arteries as a cornerstone of prevention and early detection. With more than 7,700 healthcare professionals in its network, QSVS remains at the forefront of driving innovation and sharing knowledge in vascular care.

Key features: Simple and bilingual: Just type in your questions. Available in both English and French.

Easy to share: You can forward conversations by email or print them out to keep for future reference.

Mobile app coming soon for iOS and Android, so you can access it on the go. "At Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, we are proud to support innovative initiatives that empower patients and enhance access to credible health information," says Dr. Rasha Eldesouky Abouelabbas, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "This collaboration with QSVS reflects our shared commitment to improving the lives of Canadians affected by vascular conditions." The Vascular Health Portal focuses on prevention and education, addressing risk factors such as obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, poor diet, hypertension and diabetes. The AI tool will build on this foundation by offering a more accessible and interactive way to explore the portal's content. About the Quebec Society of Vascular Sciences (QSVS)

The QSVS is a charitable organization dedicated to fostering professional exchange among a variety of healthcare professionals (family physicians, specialist, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionist and more) and informing the public about vascular health. Through initiatives like the www.yourvascularhealth.ca portal and AmelIA, the QSVS promotes research, innovation, and excellence in patient care across Quebec and Canada. Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca/en. SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Canada Ltd.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]