[October 29, 2025] New Joint Venture Agreement with PayzliPlus Tweet

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a provider of merchant processing and cross-border digital payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture with Brant Point Solutions LLC, doing business as PayzliPlus, a fintech and open-banking marketing company with a robust network of business relationships across multiple online sectors, including gaming, wagering, sports betting, and casinos. Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Brant Point will integrate its contractual relationships with Payzli, (www.payzli.com) a leading fintech and payment solutions provider delivering omnichannel, digital, card-present, and real-time bank-to-bank payment capabilities. This integration will enable IPSI to access Payzli’s full suite of services, along with cutting-edge technologies soon to be introduced to the online betting industry. The principals of Brant Point will lead the marketing of IPSI’s existing services including those recently acquired through Tabapay and in addition to the advanced payment solutions introduced through their collaboration with Payzli.



“We are excited to partner with IPSI and lead it toward becoming a major provider of payment services to the online betting industry,” said Franklin Levy, CEO of Brant Point Solutions. “PayzliPlus will delier an open-banking, chargeback-proof, real-time payment and instant-settlement platform that represents the Holy Grail of online payments the gaming and sports betting sectors have been seeking. The online gambling market is expected to approach $200 billion this year, with at least ten states prohibiting the use of credit cards to place bets. We intend to fill that gap and become a major force across the industry, offering what we believe to be the most compelling and innovative payment solution available.”



“At Payzli, our vision has always been to bridge innovation with accessibility in payments. This collaboration marks another step toward that mission—bringing secure, compliant, and future-ready payment technologies to new industries. Together, we’re expanding the possibilities of real-time, omnichannel commerce while maintaining the trust, transparency, and reliability that define Payzli,” said Naim Hamdar and Kapil Pershad, Founders of Payzli.



“This partnership marks a pivotal step in IPSI’s strategic evolution,” said William (Bill) D. Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions. “By combining IPSI’s real-time cross-border payment infrastructure with PayzliPlus’s open-banking technology and market reach, we are positioning IPSI to capture significant market share in one of the fastest-growing digital verticals—online gaming and sports wagering. Together, we’re building the next generation of instant, secure, and frictionless payment experiences.”





About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) is a Las Vegas–based digital payments and merchant acquiring company focused on delivering real-time, cross-border, and high-efficiency payment solutions to underserved verticals including gaming, e-commerce, and fintech markets. Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.ipsipay.com

Telephone: +1 (707) 609-4797 Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IPSI undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.





[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]