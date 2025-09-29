TMCnet News
New Joint Venture Agreement with PayzliPlus
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a provider of merchant processing and cross-border digital payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture with Brant Point Solutions LLC, doing business as PayzliPlus, a fintech and open-banking marketing company with a robust network of business relationships across multiple online sectors, including gaming, wagering, sports betting, and casinos.
Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Brant Point will integrate its contractual relationships with Payzli, (www.payzli.com) a leading fintech and payment solutions provider delivering omnichannel, digital, card-present, and real-time bank-to-bank payment capabilities. This integration will enable IPSI to access Payzli’s full suite of services, along with cutting-edge technologies soon to be introduced to the online betting industry. The principals of Brant Point will lead the marketing of IPSI’s existing services including those recently acquired through Tabapay and in addition to the advanced payment solutions introduced through their collaboration with Payzli.
“At Payzli, our vision has always been to bridge innovation with accessibility in payments. This collaboration marks another step toward that mission—bringing secure, compliant, and future-ready payment technologies to new industries. Together, we’re expanding the possibilities of real-time, omnichannel commerce while maintaining the trust, transparency, and reliability that define Payzli,” said Naim Hamdar and Kapil Pershad, Founders of Payzli.
“This partnership marks a pivotal step in IPSI’s strategic evolution,” said William (Bill) D. Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions. “By combining IPSI’s real-time cross-border payment infrastructure with PayzliPlus’s open-banking technology and market reach, we are positioning IPSI to capture significant market share in one of the fastest-growing digital verticals—online gaming and sports wagering. Together, we’re building the next generation of instant, secure, and frictionless payment experiences.”
About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI)
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) is a Las Vegas–based digital payments and merchant acquiring company focused on delivering real-time, cross-border, and high-efficiency payment solutions to underserved verticals including gaming, e-commerce, and fintech markets.
