New Fidelity Research Shows Women Embracing Financial Frugality, Prioritizing Long-Term Savings

New research from Fidelity Investments® reveals women are setting their sights on future financial wellness and adopting frugal money habits to help them get there. According to the 2025 Women & Money Study, nearly half of women (42%) cut down their spending on non-essential activities over the past year, with more than 3-in-4 women attributing this to economic uncertainties. In the year ahead, women are committed to saving more (47%) and reducing or paying off their debt (35%), and the majority are confident in their ability to do so. "We're seeing women prioritize long-term security over short-term gratification, and that level-headed approach to finance is so important in any economic environment," said Alex Roca, Host of Women Talk Money at Fidelity Investments. "This generally aligns with what we're hearing in client conversations as well - people want actionable plans that fit their personal goals and life stage. Taking simple, thoughtful steps today can make a significant impact in the future." Budgeting and Spending Cuts Top Financial Priorities for Women in the Year Ahead

All four generations identified saving more as one of the top financial actions they plan to take in the next year. Gen Z women are especially focused on creating a budget - a behavior that is significantly higher than older generations. In contrast, Gen X and Boomer women are more focused on reducing everyday expenses, including non-essential activities, as well as groceries and travel. Notably, Millennials show similar patterns to Gen X and Boomers in most spending categories. Economic uncertainty continues to be a factor impacting women's decision making across all generations, with nearly 80% of women saying they took some sort of financial action in the past year due to factors like inflation, tariff-related price increases, and changing interest rates. Though many women prioritized building their savings this year, they fell behind their male counterparts when it comes to setting aside emergency funds. Nearly a quarter of women say they have less than $1,000 saved for emergencies, and 1-in-5 don't have an emergency fund at all, compared to just 1-in-10 men. Women's financial stresses reflect that, with a third of the 81% who say their financial situation keeps them up at night attributing that worry to having to pay for an emergency. Women Prioritizing Career Stability

Job consistency and security is a priority for many women; just 15% anticipate looking for a new job in the coming year. Among women who do plan to make a switch, top reasons why include: More money (54%)

Better benefits (24%)

More meaningful work (19%)

Feeling overworked (16%)

More flexibility on hours worked (14%) More than half (56%) of women say their current job meets most of their requirements or is their dream job. Still, opportunities remain to help women cultivate more meaningful careers. Fewer than 1-in-3 women say they have an advocate/mentor in the workplace, compared to 44% of men. Similarly, just 46% of women say their contributions at work are recognized and valued. Potential and Past Inheritances Open Financial Possibilities

With the Great Wealth Transfer - when an estimated $124 trillion in wealth is expected to pass from older to younger generations1 - on the horizon, many women see this possible influx of money as a potential game changer. Among those who expect to receive an inheritance, nearly half (45%) say they wouldn't worry as much about how to pay their bills after they receive the money, and 41% say they'd be able to think about changing careers, save less for retirement, and possibly even retire earlier than previously thought. Regardless of inheritance expectations, planning remains essential. Thankfully, 2-in-3 women report having a plan to reach their financial goals, though most haven't taken the additional steps to plan for their needs later in life: 30% have created a will and/or estate plan

30% have documented their healthcare wishes

27% have assigned a healthcare power of attorney

24% have assigned a financial power of attorney

16% have planned for their future care needs While Boomer women are more likely to say they've completed these tasks, more than half have yet to assign a healthcare or financial power of attorney, and just 2-in-10 have planned for their future care needs. Encouragingly, 3-in-4 women currently in a relationship and living with their partner say they feel confident they could manage financial decisions were their partner to pass before them, and that number is even higher among Boomer women (87%). Fidelity Tools for Women Looking to Make the Most of Their Money

