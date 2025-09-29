[October 29, 2025] New Adjust Report Finds Global Finance App Market Shifting From Rapid Expansion to Sustainable Growth In 2025 Tweet

Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust released today The Finance App Insights Report: 2025 Edition, finding global finance apps entering a new phase of maturity in 2025 - evolving from rapid expansion to sustainable, value-driven development. In Q3 2025, finance app installs climbed 11% year-over-year (YoY) globally, on top of the 27% growth in 2024. Similarly, sessions grew another 16% YoY in Q3 2025, building on a 24% YoY increase for 2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029280342/en/ LATAM led worldwide finance app growth in H1 2025, with installs and sessions up 59% and 70% YoY, respectively. Europe (+35% installs, +42% sessions) and MENAT (+42%, +8%) followed. APAC and North America saw slight install declines but posted session gains of +35% and +15%, respectively. "Financial services are built on trust, and the same principle applies to how finance apps grow," said Tiahn Wetzler, Director, Marketing at Adjust. "Sustainable growth depends on precision, innovation and understanding where real value comes from." Banking apps lead in user loyalty While day-1 retention rates for finance apps overall declined gloally from 13.8% in 2023 to 12.5% in H1 2025, banking apps achieved the highest rate at 20.6% - outperforming all other subverticals. Regionally, Japan (18.6%), France (17.4%), and the U.K. and Ireland (17.2%) posted the strongest overall finance app retention rates in H1 2025. Additional data breakdowns on install patterns, sessions and CPIs include: Payment apps continued to dominate finance app engagement from 2024 through H1 2025 - accounting for 58% of all sessions - while installs increased 4% YoY and sessions 26% YoY in H1 2025.

Crypto app installs surged 90% YoY in H1 2025, signaling renewed confidence following 2022's market correction, while sessions saw a modest 2% growth.

Stock trading apps recorded small but steady gains in H1 2025, with installs and sessions up 1% and 8% YoY, respectively. But user engagement rose notably in Q3, with sessions at +34%.

Average finance app session length held steady at 6.59 minutes, up from 6.29 in 2023, indicating consistent engagement despite market saturation. Crypto (11.9 min) and stock-trading (12.1 min) apps recorded the longest session durations, with India (14.4 min) leading global engagement.

User acquisition became more cost-efficient in H1 2025, as finance app cost per install (CPI) fell from $1.51 to $1.13. CPI in North America decreased the most in H1 2025 - from $7.03 in 2024 to $2.92. Sustainable growth powered by smarter measurement

"The strongest teams turn complex data into clear, actionable insights," Wetzler added. "Combining intelligent automation with reliable measurement to ensure every decision drives measurable outcomes. In a market defined by credibility, Adjust empowers marketers to make fast, confident decisions that build lasting value." Adjust's advanced attribution and measurement solutions allow marketers and developers to understand performance, prevent fraud and connect user journeys seamlessly. Tools like TrueLink for deep linking and real-time, AI-powered insights from Adjust Growth Copilot, are enabling performance-minded marketers to turn data into action faster than ever. To explore the full findings and regional breakdowns, download the Finance App Insights Report: 2025 Edition here. About Adjust Adjust, an AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) company, is trusted by marketers around the world to measure and grow their apps across platforms. Adjust works with companies at every stage of the app marketing journey, from fast-growing digital brands to brick-and-mortar companies launching their first apps. Adjust's powerful measurement and AI-powered analytics solutions provide visibility and insights, while deep linking and engagement solutions help to drive ROI. SOURCE: Adjust View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029280342/en/

