New Orleans Neighborhood Development Foundation Receives $60,000 Grant to Expand Affordable Housing Counseling, Education and Community Development

More New Orleans, Louisiana, families will have the chance to achieve the dream of homeownership thanks to a $60,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) award from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), Home Bank, Liberty Bank & Trust and Renasant Bank. The funds, presented to the New Orleans Neighborhood Development Foundation (NDF) today during a ceremonial check presentation, will directly support affordable housing initiatives and community development for low- and moderate-income residents across the city. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028887840/en/ FHLB Dallas VP, Community Marketing and Outreach Manager Bruce Hatton (far right) joins representatives from member institutions and the New Orleans Neighborhood Development Foundation to celebrate $60,000 in grant funding to advance affordable housing initiatives. "NDF extends its heartfelt gratitude to FHLB Dallas, Home Bank, Liberty Bank & Trust and Renasant Bank for their generous support through the $60,000 PGP award," NDF CEO Fred J. Johnson Jr. said. "For almost 40 years, NDF has been committed to helping families achieve and sustain homeownership, stabilize neighborhoods and build generational wealth. We deeply appreciate the continued partnership and confidence that FHLB Dallas and its member institutions have shown in our mission." NDF will use the PGP funds for operational and administrative support, technical and security equipment upgrades, financial fitness workshops and outreach events for workforce development to help low- and moderate-income families achieve homeownership. "We believe in NDF's vision and are excited to see these funds help more families achieve financial stability and homeownership," Home Bank CRA Administrator Carlette Davis said. Liberty Bank & Trust AVP, Community Development Lending Manager Prax elancon acknowledged the importance of these funds to NDF's mission. "By supporting organizational capacity building, we are helping NDF expand its reach and deepen its impact in the community," she said. Kimberly Burbank of Renasant Bank said the PGP is an investment in the families and future of New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are honored to partner with FHLB Dallas and our fellow banks to provide these grants, to help families achieve homeownership." The FHLB Dallas PGP offers up to a 5:1 match of member contributions-up to $25,000 per FHLB Dallas member-to support community-based organizations involved in affordable housing or economic development activities that complement other FHLB Dallas community investment programs. "Through the Partnership Grant Program, we're supporting organizations and members that support affordable housing in New Orleans," said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "The multiplier effect of these grants goes far beyond a single award, it strengthens families, neighborhoods and the entire region." About Home Bank

Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Adams, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris Counties. With 43 locations across South Louisiana, Western Mississippi and Southeast Texas, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com. About Liberty Bank & Trust

Founded in 1972 to meet the needs of the underserved community in New Orleans, Liberty Bank and Trust now operates in 11 states and serves customers nationwide through a robust digital presence. Liberty remains faithful to the vision of CEO and founder Alden J. McDonald, Jr., providing quality banking services and insurance to underserved, underestimated and undervalued people and communities. Liberty is a leading Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), with assets exceeding $1 billion. Liberty invests back into communities it serves through loans, support for local businesses and sponsorships. www.libertybank.net. About Renasant Corporation

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26 billion and operates more than 280 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. Additional information is available on Renasant's website: www.renasantbank.com. About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $116.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028887840/en/

