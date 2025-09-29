TMCnet News
New SAS Self-Assessment Tool Helps Brands Evaluate and Elevate Their MarTech Stacks
SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps brands modernize their marketing to achieve greater customer satisfaction, better campaign results and higher revenue
CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced digital landscape, brands need more than just a functional marketing technology stack—they need one that's agile, intelligent, and built for scale. To help organizations assess the maturity of their marketing technology (MarTech) and identify opportunities for growth, SAS has launched a new self-assessment tool for marketers.
SAS launches a new self-assessment tool for marketers.
This interactive tool delivers a personalized report that places respondents into one of five maturity categories and provides seven strategic recommendations tailored to their current state. It goes beyond surface-level diagnostics to help brands:
Modern Marketing in Action
"The Nature Conservancy has increased year-over-year giving by 30%, increased donor retention rates by 10% and doubled contribution amounts from top donors," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "The organization is now using the generative AI (GenAI) capabilities of SAS, such as synthetic data generation, to model rare events, and to improve the accuracy and robustness of their prospect identification models."
Organizations are moving beyond basic campaign execution with SAS Customer Intelligence 360 by embracing efficiencies, scalability and process automation not previously seen.
Industry Recognition
About SAS Customer Intelligence 360
About SAS
