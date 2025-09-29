[October 28, 2025] New Mitchell Solution Automatically Populates Collision Estimates with Recommended ADAS Operations Tweet

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell , a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions, today announced the upcoming availability of Mitchell Diagnostics Sync. The company's newest offering allows recommended ADAS operations from third-party providers to be added automatically to Mitchell Cloud Estimating—helping to improve repair efficiency and ensure that diagnostic procedures are more accurately performed, documented and billed. "Diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations have become a key component of collision repair," said David Caulfield, CEO of Fix Auto Anaheim North. "To meet the needs of our insurance partners and the vehicles we service, we rely on multiple diagnostic solutions. Having the ability to pre-populate Mitchell estimate lines with data from these applications will allow us to work more efficiently while remaining focused on delivering proper and safe repairs." Mitchell Diagnostics Sync eliminates the previously manual export of estimating data and import of third-party scan and calibration reports. These reports are now attached to the correct job in Mitchell Connect and the recommended ADAS operatons are added automatically to Mitchell Cloud Estimating based on the specific vehicle and collision-damage information entered. This is designed to simplify documentation, eliminate data re-keying and provide estimators with critical repair information as the appraisal is written. The integrated third-party reports can then be easily shared with insurers and vehicle owners. "Mitchell was the first to develop a diagnostic system specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims markets," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Now through our open platform, diagnostic scan and calibration tools, Predictive ADAS functionality and the introduction of Mitchell Diagnostics Sync, we have a complete solution for all pre- and post-repair diagnostic workflows." Opus IVS™ has already integrated its ADAS Map calibration identification report with Mitchell's newest Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) solution. Following this year's completion of a customer pilot, Mitchell Diagnostics Sync with the Opus IVS integration will be available to all U.S. and Canadian collision repair facilities. Mitchell also plans to integrate with other third-party diagnostic providers and add support for automatically populating estimate lines with ADAS calibration recommendations to its Predictive ADAS solution, powered by Protech's ID3 technology.

For additional information or to request a demonstration, visit the Mitchell booth at SEMA (#35171 in the Upper South Hall) or complete the form on this web page. About Mitchell, an Enlyte Company

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations turn to Mitchell for support efficiently managing claims and safely returning consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mitchell-solution-automatically-populates-collision-estimates-with-recommended-adas-operations-302596285.html SOURCE Mitchell International

