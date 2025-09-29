[October 28, 2025] New Eagle, Helix and Xtrac Unveil High-Performance All-Electric Powertrain in a C7 Corvette Grand Sport at SEMA 2025 Tweet

Scalable EV Powertrain Platform Demonstrates New Benchmark for Electrified Performance and Conversion Applications ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SEMA 2025, three engineering leaders—New Eagle, Helix, and Xtrac —will debut a fully integrated, all-electric C7 Corvette Grand Sport, engineered to demonstrate the future of modular EV powertrains. The collaborative project delivers a High-Performance EV powertrain platform tailored for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, vehicle integrators, and high-performance builders. The system is engineered and designed to give supercar performance. The vehicle will be on display at the New Eagle booth #22955 at SEMA 2025 which takes Nov. 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The C7 EV Corvette Grand Sport represents what's possible when three technology leaders —New Eagle, Helix and Xtrac —combine innovation, engineering, integration, and performance to reimagine a modern icon for the electric era. Developed under the mobility portfolio of Middle Ground Capital, the electric Corvette is not just a concept car, but an engineering prototype designed to validate performance, simplify integration, and spark new possibilities in the electrification of specialty, and performance vehicles. "It's rare to see this level of cross-discipline engineering in a public setting," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle, a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines. "That's why we're bringing our modular EV powertrain to SEMA in a C7 Corvete Grand Sport—not just to show what we've built, but to ask the question: What would you build with this powertrain?" Real Performance. Real Integration. Real Potential. The featured C7 Corvette Grand Sport has been retrofitted with a single Helix motor and dual inverter system, an Xtrac high-performance EV transmission originally designed for a high-performance premium road-car, and a New Eagle Raptor®-based supervisory controller that unifies real-time torque management, safety features, and vehicle integration. The result is an electrified powertrain capable of achieving 0–60 mph in under 2.85 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 200 mph—setting a new benchmark for scalable EV conversions.

This platform is designed with adaptability in mind. Its modular architecture supports future implementation across a variety of chassis types and applications, from high-end street builds to regulatory-compliant fleet and specialty programs. Built for Builders, Validated for Production Visitors to the booth can explore the complete toolkit behind the Corvette's transformation. The powertrain system is designed to reduce engineering time and complexity, shorten development cycles, and simplify system validation—without compromising performance or safety. Driving the Future of EV Integration The all-electric C7 Corvette Grand Sport demonstrates how embedded controls, scalable architectures, and validated components can reshape the electrification journey. For OEMs and Tier 1s seeking faster paths to market—and for EV innovators looking to push boundaries—the C7 Corvette Grand Sport is a signal that collaborative, production-ready solutions have arrived. To learn more about New Eagle electronic systems and control software, Helix electric powertrain technologies, or Xtrac high-performance transmission and driveline systems solutions, visit the New Eagle booth #22955, at SEMA 2025, Nov. 4-7, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall. Learn more or schedule a walkthrough at www.neweagle.net/sema2025. About New Eagle ™

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in electronic systems and control software development, delivering scalable solutions for electric, hybrid, and autonomous applications across industries. Our Raptor® eMBD™ platform and off-the-shelf control hardware empower builders and engineers to bring complex vehicle systems to life – faster, smarter, and with confidence. For more information, visit www.neweagle.net While this marks New Eagles's first appearance at SEMA, our technology has quietly powered the electrification movement for years. From performance conversions to advanced propulsion systems, New Eagle's controls and integration expertise help innovators engineer what's next in vehicle performance. About Helix

Helix is a global leader in electric powertrain technologies, specializing in high-performance motors, inverters, and integrated e-axle systems for automotive, motorsport, aerospace, and industrial applications. With a focus on efficiency, scalability, and innovation, Helix enables the next generation of electrified mobility. For more information, visit https://www.ehelix.com. About Xtrac

Xtrac is the world's leading supplier of high-performance transmissions and driveline systems for motorsport, automotive, and hybrid applications. Known for precision engineering and technical excellence, Xtrac delivers advanced gearbox and transmission solutions that set the benchmark for reliability and performance. For more information, visit https://www.xtrac.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagle-helix-and-xtrac-unveil-high-performance-all-electric-powertrain-in-a-c7-corvette-grand-sport-at-sema-2025-302596258.html SOURCE New Eagle

