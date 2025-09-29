TMCnet News
New Era - the Official Cap of ComplexCon 2025 - Returns to Las Vegas with Exclusive Collaborations alongside Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, announced it's the Official Headwear Sponsor of ComplexCon 2025. The pioneering festival and exhibition of convergence culture made its highly anticipated return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25-26. After a successful international expansion and a record-setting inaugural Las Vegas event in 2024, ComplexCon transformed the 1M sq ft venue into the boundary-pushing launchpad for the future of culture and creativity – including New Era's booth featuring exclusive collaborations with Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas. The New Era booth also featured a customization station for any hat purchased on site, with pins, brooches, distressing and other special embellishments.
Exclusive New Era ComplexCon caps were available in two classic silhouettes, the 9TWENTY® and 9FIFTY®, and were sold exclusively during the festival at the Complex Gift Shop.
"New Era continues to push the boundaries on its creative partnerships and collaborations with our activation at ComplexCon 2025," said Mark Maidment, SVP, Marketing & Brand at New Era. "As the official cap sponsor of ComplexCon, New Era cements its status as the crowning headwear used to celebrate all of life's moments. We are especially proud of our unique collaborations this year with Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas, and it was exciting to showcase all this creative work exclusively to festival attendees."
Below you will find an overview of the New Era collaborations featured at the ComplexCon booth.
Nigel Sylvester
Nigel took over his portion of the New Era x ComplexCon booth and transported visitors to an actual bike shop. Each day real mechanics built a bike in real time, which was signed and raffled off by Nigel at the end of the day to a lucky festival attendee. Nigel's exclusive collection with New Era at ComplexCon featured two New York Yankees caps, both available in the classic 59FIFTY® silhouette.
Rodrigo Roji
Roji's section of the New Era x ComplexCon booth simulated a real tattoo parlor, complete with temporary tattoos designed by Roji, himself. Roji's first New Era collaboration embraces his graphic work and plays with one of his most iconic images, the white five-petal flower, creatin texture and an appealing color palette to attract his fan base and a new audience. The New Era x ComplexCon 2025 x Rodrigo Roji exclusive cap, available in the iconic 59FIFTY® silhouette, was sold exclusively during the festival at New Era's booth.
Eastside Golf
Eastside Golf transformed their portion of the New Era x ComplexCon booth into the Eastside Golf Club complete with a putting green, arcade basketball games, and special custom prizes. The exclusive Eastside Golf caps at the New Era x ComplexCon booth featured 10 NBA teams available in the 9FIFTY® A-Frame silhouette.
Warren Lotas
The exclusive Warren Lotas caps at the New Era x ComplexCon booth included 7 MLB teams and was available in the 9FORTY® M-Crown A-Frame silhouette featuring RealTree Camo.
New Era Korea also had a special booth at ComplexCon 2025 and debuted FFALO to the U.S. audience for the very first time. FFALO is a character concept born from the creative minds of the New Era Korea design team. Inspired by New Era's founding city and Global Headquarters, Buffalo, New York, FFALO was developed to elevate and expand New Era's brand identity through art, culture, and global collaboration. Since its inception, FFALO has partnered with internationally renowned licenses, art toy designers, and street artists, becoming a symbol of creative expression and cultural fusion. The booth showcased 85 original art pieces created by 20 artists, including global and Korean artists each reflecting the spirit of sport, entertainment, and urban culture. A highlight of the exhibition was be a one-of-a-kind, oversized FFALO sculpture towering over 8 feet tall, alongside a limited-edition 20cm glow-in-the-dark "FFALO in Las Vegas" collectible.
