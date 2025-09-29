[October 27, 2025] New Innovations in Visitor Management Drives Sign In Solutions' Successful Q3 Tweet

Increased worldwide market share for governance, risk and compliance technologies and recognition in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide round out quarter ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, the global standard for visitor management , completed a highly successful third quarter punctuated by AI-enhanced platform innovations, sustained growth in targeted industries that require expert governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, and a first-time recognition from an industry analyst firm. Together, the company believes these indicators demonstrate Sign In Solutions' strategy of combining best-of-breed security technologies with hospitality is revolutionizing the visitor management market. Sign In Solutions' strategy combines security technologies with hospitality, revolutionizing visitor management. "We set out to create a force in the industry that provides an unmatched balance of security and experience," said Jeff Gordon, Sign In Solutions' CEO. "The third quarter's success proves that the sum of our relentless focus on innovation and our integrated acquisitions is greater than its parts. We have created the only powerful platform capable of meeting the complex security, governance, risk and compliance needs of today's businesses while still delivering a tool that allows for exceptional service, usability and innovation." In the quarter, Sign In Solutions was listed in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications for the first time. For Sign In Solutions, this recognition demonstrates the company asa comprehensive, enterprise-grade platform and is a direct result of its multi-year strategy to thoughtfully integrate its strategic acquisitions, combining best-in-class risk screening, compliance automation, and visitor experience tools into one powerful, cohesive solution. Also in Q3, Sign In Solutions accelerated its commitment to innovation by launching a series of AI-enabled features as well as other technical upgrades designed to simplify the employee and visitor journey while mitigating risk. These updates included:

A new AI-powered Analytics Assistant

Smarter workflows and authentication

Gateway authentication capabilities

Risk intelligence upgrades including advanced risk insights Sign In Solutions also deepened its commitment to specific customer segments with tailored solutions, such as its recently launched Sign In App K-12 education bundle. Today the company serves more than 6,000 schools worldwide, protecting millions of students and faculty including several Ivy League universities. Sign In Solutions also continued serving its thousands of customers in industries that required extensive GRC-based technologies including aerospace and defense, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and financial services. So far in 2025, Sign In Solutions has particularly increased its customer count in automotive manufacturing. "The momentum we built this year has been exceptional," added Gordon. "We will continue to invest aggressively in practical, customer-focused AI innovation to ensure our technology identifies risk before it steps through the door, creating a smarter, more secure experience for every customer, contractor, and employee. But we're not just focused on security and compliance – Sign In Solutions is where security meets hospitality. No other visitor management solution delivers both at this level." About Gartner

Gartner, Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, Sohail Majumdar, Tori Paulman, Christopher Trueman, 3 September 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk, and compliance with a seamless workplace experience. Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), and scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8). Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with hospitality. Now, with more than 22,000 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Visit www.signinsolutions.com to learn more. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-innovations-in-visitor-management-drives-sign-in-solutions-successful-q3-302595543.html SOURCE Sign In Solutions

