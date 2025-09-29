[October 27, 2025]

New Learning Program Equips Americans to Solve Problems Across Divides

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Convergence Center for Policy Resolution (Convergence), together with partners, Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, and Constructive Dialogue Institute, launched a program, Convergence Compass, that prepares learners from a variety of backgrounds to navigate differences, foster meaningful relationships, and work together to solve tough challenges. The program is designed for leaders in higher education, business, government, and community organizations. Convergence Compass is offered as a self-paced online program or as a group learning experience through cohort participation. One-on-one coaching is also available.

Mariah Levison, CEO and President of Convergence, notes: "Convergence has been successfully bringing people together to address seemingly intractable issues across divides for over a decade. As Americansare struggling with polarization and lack the tools to solve problems effectively, it is imperative that we share our proven methodology to help heal division and tackle tough issues that are ripe for resolution in our country and in our communities."

Allison Briscoe-Smith, Senior Fellow at Greater Good Science Center, adds: "Our work is about shifting culture toward kindness and compassion. Convergence Compass is an important way that folks can learn to understand themselves and the world around them on a deeper level, equipping them to more effectively engage in difficult conversations, build relationships, and bridge differences."

Mylien Duong, Vice President of Research and Innovation at the Constructive Dialogue Institute, emphasizes: "Our organization is dedicated to providing science-based tools that help people engage across differences. We're thrilled to collaborate on a program that combines research on conflict and the brain with practical approaches learners can apply right away."

This work was made possible through the support of the New Pluralists Collaborative, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. "At New Pluralists, we're investing in people, organizations, and ideas that bring pluralism to life in communities across the U.S. Convergence Compass is a critical addition to that growing ecosystem, contributing to a more collaborative future," says Lauren Higgins, Director of Ecosystem Strategies.

Accompanying the launch, the partners are hosting an interactive webinar on October 28th featuring a hands-on preview of the program's practical strategies. Attendees will walk away with skills they can immediately implement in their daily lives.

Convergence Compass is a one-of-a-kind online learning program that helps participants understand what drives division and teaches them evidence-based strategies for effective dialogue, and collaborative problem-solving, even on the toughest issues. The curriculum is designed by Convergence in partnership with Constructive Dialogue Institute and UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center. The program is available as a standalone offering and as a cohort with instructor-led sessions between courses to practice and apply skills.

