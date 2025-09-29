TMCnet News
New Dokkio ChatPlus seamlessly extends AI chat to private content
Chrome extension makes it easy to use AI chat for personal or team content.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dokkio, a leading provider of AI-driven office tools, today announced Dokkio Sidebar 5, the first browser extension that seamlessly extends AI chat to personal or business content. Users can prompt their favorite AI chatbot, as usual, and, when relevant, receive responses based on their own content. Familiar AI-chat capabilities – such as searching for information, summarizing, or generating emails or reports – now are available for user information, without explicitly uploading files or doing complicated setup.
For the first time, Dokkio ChatPlus seamlessly extends AI chat to personal or company content.
"Personal and company content is the Achilles' heel of current AIchat" said Jim Groff, Dokkio's CEO. "Many users expect chatbots like ChatGPT to know all about their private content, just as they appear to know all about the information on the internet. But in fact, without help, chatbots are ignorant of private content, and especially its context – such as the relevant projects or customers. Dokkio ChatPlus closes that gap.
