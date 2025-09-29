TMCnet News
New Research by NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business Identifies Most Appealing Social Sustainability Messages Across Consumer Audiences
The NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business (CSB), today released new research, Social Sustainability Messages that Resonate, exploring which social sustainability claims best resonate with consumers. The study was completed in partnership with seven global brands spanning food & beverage, technology, financial services, personal care, over-the-counter medicine, and nutrition, and tested claims that describe ethical business practices, inclusivity, and social wellbeing.
The results demonstrate that select social sustainability messages, when substantiated, can amplify brand appeal by an average of 23 percentage points compared to high performing category claims alone.
"This new research complements CSB's Sustainable Market Share Index and expands our findings on environmental messaging to social sustinability messages as a driver of brand appeal," said Randi Kronthal-Sacco, Senior Research Scholar at CSB. "The research shows that consumers across demographics respond positively to select social messaging, and sheds light on opportunities for brand managers to understand and deepen connections with their consumers."
In summary, the research showed the inclusion of select social sustainability claims outperformed the average marketing message.
This research was conducted with support from The Ford Foundation and Edelman. Please find the full research findings here.
About NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business
