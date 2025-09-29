[October 27, 2025] New Lifesum Survey: GLP-1s Reduce Cravings for Ultra-Processed Foods -- But Nutrition Remains Key Tweet

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 2,000 adults by Lifesum, the global nutrition app, shows that GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro may be reshaping eating habits. Over half (51%) of users reported that these drugs help them resist ultra- processed foods (UPFs) — snacks, sweets, and convenience meals that dominate modern diets — highlighting the potential of GLP-1s to support healthier choices when paired with practical nutrition guidance. "The survey revealed surprising insights into how people are using these medications and the ongoing importance of nutrition," said Marcus Gners, Co-Founder of Lifesum. "GLP-1s can help people resist unhealthy foods, but they're only one part of the picture. While we expect these medications to become more affordable and accessible over time, no single molecule can replace long-term nutrition and sustainable habits. Lifesum takes the long view, helping people turn appetite changes into lasting, healthy routines." GLP-1 Usage

Approximately 12% of U.S. adults aged 18 years or older have used a GLP-1 agonist medication, such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, with 6% currently using them (JAMANetwork, 2024). In the U.K., about 2.9% of adults (approximately 1.6 million people) reported using a GLP-1 receptor agonist for weight loss in the past year (ResearchGate, 2023). Ultra-Processed Foods Dominate Modern Diets

Ultra-processed foods make up nearly 60% of total calorie intake among U.S. adults (Stanford Medicine, 2023), and in the U.K., more than half of the calories consumed by the average adult come from UPFs (British Heart Foundation, 2023). Appetite Control Alone Isn't Enough

Nine in ten survey respondents agreed that nutrition remains crucial even when taking GLP-1s. While the medications curb cravings, they don't automatically lead to balanced, nutrient-rich diets. Guidance is key to translating appetite changes into long-term health benefits.

Emotional and Social Factors Still Matter

Despite the appetite-suppressing benefits of GLP-1s, 77% of respondents said they would still feel some guilt after eating unhealthily, and 40% noted social media pressures around body image. These findings highlight the continuing emotional and social dynamics around food, self-perception, and wellbeing. Supporting Lasting Healthy Habits

The survey underscores that GLP-1s alone are not enough for lasting nutrition improvements. Tools like Lifesum complement these medications by providing meal plans, tracking, and AI-driven insights — helping users replace cravings with balanced choices, build mindful routines, and develop long-term healthy habits.

