[October 27, 2025] New Global Study Finds U.S. Tariffs Disrupting Product Development for 9 in 10 Engineers

Survey of 450 engineers reveals widespread design delays, supplier shifts, and rising reputational risks for U.S. manufacturers BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs are upending the global electronics industry, according to EETech's new 2025 Tariff Impact Study. Nearly nine in ten engineers worldwide say tariffs have impacted their companies, with one in three reporting significant or severe disruption The survey of 450 engineers reveals that: 37% have delayed product launches , while 33% have redesigned products around lower-cost or more available parts.

, while 33% have redesigned products around lower-cost or more available parts. Nearly one in five cancelled a project entirely , underscoring the severity of supply chain constraints.

, underscoring the severity of supply chain constraints. 82% report operational disruptions , from production delays to longer lead times, howing tariffs are eroding reliability as well as raising costs.

, from production delays to longer lead times, howing tariffs are eroding reliability as well as raising costs. Companies are shifting strategies, with 38% increasing buffer stock and about one-third moving away from China-based suppliers. The full study highlights how suppliers and distributors can adapt by offering consistent lead times, global sourcing options, and proactive design support.

About the Study The study surveyed 450 engineers working in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics design, and related supply chain roles globally during July 2025. Respondents represented companies of all sizes across multiple regions. Full findings are available at: https://resources.eetech.com/tarrif-report About EETech Group Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, EETech Group serves the global electronics community through comprehensive digital transformation solutions, market research, and data intelligence services across its network of engineering media brands reaching 8.7 million professionals worldwide. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-study-finds-us-tariffs-disrupting-product-development-for-9-in-10-engineers-302594198.html SOURCE EETech Media

