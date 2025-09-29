TMCnet News
|
New Global Study Finds U.S. Tariffs Disrupting Product Development for 9 in 10 Engineers
Survey of 450 engineers reveals widespread design delays, supplier shifts, and rising reputational risks for U.S. manufacturers
BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs are upending the global electronics industry, according to EETech's new 2025 Tariff Impact Study. Nearly nine in ten engineers worldwide say tariffs have impacted their companies, with one in three reporting significant or severe disruption
The survey of 450 engineers reveals that:
The full study highlights how suppliers and distributors can adapt by offering consistent lead times, global sourcing options, and proactive design support.
About the Study
The study surveyed 450 engineers working in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics design, and related supply chain roles globally during July 2025. Respondents represented companies of all sizes across multiple regions.
Full findings are available at: https://resources.eetech.com/tarrif-report
About EETech Group
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, EETech Group serves the global electronics community through comprehensive digital transformation solutions, market research, and data intelligence services across its network of engineering media brands reaching 8.7 million professionals worldwide.
SOURCE EETech Media