[October 25, 2025] New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears V1 Launch After Raising Over $17.8M Tweet

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where many blockchain projects promise innovation but struggle with execution, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly emerging as one of the top crypto demonstrating steady, measurable progress. The Ethereum-based DeFi crypto has reached another significant milestone as it moves closer to its V1 protocol launch, following the successful completion of its early roadmap phases and a presale that has already raised over $17.8 million.



With a development plan that includes an audited lending infrastructure, an upcoming stablecoin, and future Layer-2 scaling, Mutuum Finance is shaping up to be more than just another new crypto. It’s positioning itself as a project with utility, long-term capacity to expand, and transparent token economics — key factors that analysts believe could drive strong token performance in the next cycle. Building a Transparent DeFi Ecosystem At its core, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to make on-chain finance more efficient and user-friendly. The platform is built around two complementary lending systems: pooled markets for leading tokens such as ETH and USDT, and isolated lending options for smaller, emerging assets. When users deposit funds into Mutuum Finance’s liquidity pools, they receive mtTokens, which automatically accrue yield as borrowers repay loans. For instance, depositing $2,000 worth of ETH could generate around 9–11% APY, providing consistent passive income while maintaining full transparency through smart contracts. This dual-market architecture ensures capital efficiency and flexibility — features that allow both large and small participants to lend or borrow safely while benefiting from interest-rate adjustments based on real-time pool usage rate. Roadmap Progress Mutuum Finance’s roadmap follows a clear, step-by-step development plan. Phase 1 focused on laying the foundation for the project’s ecosystem. During this stage, the team launched the presale and began marketing campaigns to build awareness. A full smart contract audit was completed by CertiK, confirming the platform’s security. Mutuum Finance also formed a legal and compliance team to ensure regulatory readiness. To support early users, the project introduced an AI-powered helpdesk and released educational materials explaining how the protocol works and what features are coming next. Phase 2, which is now underway, centers on building the protocol’s core technology. The team is developing the main smart contracts, designing the DApp interface, and setting up the back-end infrastructure that will handle lending, liquidations, and data flow. By progressing through these phases in sequence, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating steady delivery and technical consistency. This creful approach ensures the project remains on track for a fully functional lending protocol release later this year. Presale Momentum and Community Transparency Mutuum Finance’s presale continues to attract growing attention for its structured, transparent design. Each phase has a fixed price and allocation, allowing early participants to track progress in real time. This clarity has made it one of the most organized cheap crypto under $1 in the market.

The project is now in Phase 6, priced at $0.035 per token and already over 73% allocated. Once this stage sells out, the price will rise by nearly 20% toward the confirmed launch price of $0.06. From its starting point of $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has already increased by nearly 300%, providing early participants a strong head start. Mutuum’s team has also implemented a 24-hour leaderboard to promote transparency and engagement. The top daily contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens, an incentive that keeps activity high while allowing investors to see live progress.

Security and V1 Testnet Launch Security has been one of the defining strengths of Mutuum Finance’s development approach. The project’s smart contracts have undergone a full CertiK audit, achieving an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming the safety and reliability of its codebase. Additionally, a $50,000 bug-bounty program is active to encourage external developers to identify any weak spots before mainnet deployment. The upcoming V1 launch , set to debut on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, will mark a crucial turning point. The testnet will introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, all core components of Mutuum Finance's lending architecture. Initially, ETH and USDT will be supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral use, ensuring a strong liquidity base before expanding to other assets. This launch will transition Mutuum Finance from development to functional testing, providing tangible proof of progress and utility — something many early-stage crypto projects fail to achieve before listing. Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans Beyond its testnet debut, Mutuum Finance’s roadmap includes two crucial upgrades: a USD-pegged stablecoin and Layer-2 scaling integration. The stablecoin will be minted and burned on demand, backed by on-chain collateral. It will serve as a consistent medium of exchange within the protocol, stabilizing borrowing and repayment operations while reducing exposure to price swings. Stable liquidity sources are essential for maintaining sustainable lending activity, and this move positions Mutuum Finance to compete with major DeFi platforms that rely on internal stable assets. Meanwhile, Layer-2 expansion will enhance capacity to expand by reducing transaction costs and improving throughput. This will allow Mutuum Finance to support more users and facilitate faster lending and liquidation processes. Analysts view these advancements as critical to long-term adoption, as they align Mutuum’s technology with the industry’s shift toward cost-efficient DeFi ecosystems. Whale Allocations and Phase 6 Demand As Phase 6 moves toward completion, large investors — or whales — have increasingly begun taking positions in the presale. Multiple six-figure transactions have been reported over recent weeks, indicating rising institutional interest as the project edges closer to its V1 launch. This growing demand underscores a familiar dynamic in early crypto markets: the closer a project moves to product delivery, the tighter its available supply becomes. In simple terms, investors who buy now benefit from lower entry pricing, while those who wait until after launch are likely to pay a premium later. With just over 25% of the current phase remaining and momentum building, Mutuum Finance’s presale appears to be entering its final stretch — marking a pivotal moment for investors tracking new cryptos with utility and structured development. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



J. Weir Contact-at-mutuum.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]