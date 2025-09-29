[October 24, 2025] New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $17.8 Million Raised as Holder Count Nears 17,500 Tweet

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi crypto project developing a decentralized lending and borrowing platform, has surpassed $17.7 million in total presale funding as its holder count approaches 17,500. This milestone highlights growing investor attention toward emerging DeFi protocols that combine structured tokenomics with a clear product development roadmap.

Token Price Progression and Presale Structure The Mutuum Finance presale follows a fixed-phase structure, with each stage introducing a gradual price increase. The first phase began at $0.01 per MUTM, and the token now trades at $0.035 in Phase 6, a 250% increase from the starting price. The launch price is set at $0.06, representing a 600% rise compared to the earliest phase and nearly 2x from the current level. Over 75% of Phase 6 has already been sold, signaling that the next 20% price increase in Phase 7 is approaching. In total, 1.82 billion tokens have been allocated for the presale, with more than 760 million already purchased, contributing to the $17.8+ million raised. To further boost engagement, the team introduced a 24-hour leaderboard on the official dashboard. Each day, the top-ranked wallet receives a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they complete at least one transaction within that 24-hour window. The leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC, adding a competitive element to the presale experience. The dashboard itself allows participants to connect their wallets, view their holdings, and estimate potential ROI based on their investments, increasing transparency for early backers. How the Protocol Will Work Mutuum Finance aims to build a DeFi lending and borrowing platform that connects token utility directly with on-chain activity. Users will be able to deposit crypto assets, earn interest through mtTokens, and use collateral to access liquidity without selling their holdings. For example, a depositor who supplies USDT to the protocol will receive mtUSDT as proof of their deposit, which grows in value as interest accumulates. Borrowers, on the other hand, can lock ETH as collateral to borrow stablecoins, maintaining exposure to their original assets while gaining liquidity for other uses. Additionally, mtTokens can be staked within the platform to earn dividends in MUTM tokens, creating an extra layer of rewards for activ participants. A portion of the platform’s fees will be used to buy MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers. This mechanism incentivizes long-term participation and also helps support token demand over time, aligning the interests of both the platform and its community. Upcoming Sepolia Testnet Launch in Q4 2025

The V1 lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking a significant milestone in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. This phase will validate the platform’s architecture and give the community hands-on access to its mechanics before mainnet deployment. Core components of V1 include: Liquidity pool contract for deposits, loans, and liquidations

mtToken system for deposit receipts and yield accrual

Debt token tracking for precise interest calculations

Automated liquidator bot to maintain healthy collateral levels ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral during this stage, with more assets to be added later. Looking Ahead: Roadmap Development Phase 1 of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap has been completed, with three development phases remaining. Future steps will focus on Layer 2 integrations, multi-chain expansion, and the launch of an over-collateralized stablecoin to strengthen the protocol’s long-term utility. According to the roadmap, the MUTM token and platform are expected to launch simultaneously, a strategic decision that may improve the chances of being listed on major CEXs and DEXs. Such dual launches have historically enhanced early visibility and adoption for DeFi projects. Also, the security of MUTM has been reinforced through a CertiK audit, where the smart contracts received a 90 Token Scan score and a 79 Skynet score, adding extra confidence in the project’s technical foundation. In addition, the team has launched a $100,000 community giveaway, giving participants a chance to win $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. There will be 10 winners in total, and the participation rules are available on the project’s official website. Mutuum Finance’s rapid presale growth and expanding community highlight the momentum building around the project. With nearly 17,500 holders already onboard and over 75% of Phase 6 sold out, attention is shifting toward the upcoming 20% price increase as the next stage approaches. These developments, combined with its upcoming Q4 2025 testnet launch and structured roadmap, position Mutuum Finance as one of the more closely watched emerging DeFi projects this year. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

