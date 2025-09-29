[October 23, 2025] New Segmentation Capabilities From MessageGears Give Marketers More Autonomy and Targeting Flexibility Tweet

MessageGears, the leading data activation and engagement platform for enterprise brands, today announced two product innovations designed to give marketers more freedom and precision when building sophisticated audience segments: dynamic data variables and nested data filters. Marketing teams typically need a deep understanding of their organization's data structure - and heavy support from engineering - to build their own segments. Now, marketers can independently create complex campaign segments without any backend schema expertise, making it faster and more attainable for brands to execute competitive personalization strategies. "By simplifying complex segmentation workflows and reducing the need for manual upkeep or engineering dependencies, we're turning advanced targeting strategies into realistic, everyday tools for teams with limited time, resources, and budgets," said John McGrath, Senior Product Manager at MessageGears. "Our customers want practical innovations that make their lives easier and their campaigns more impactful, and MessageGears remains focused on delivering that." Dynamic data variables: Real-time lists that stay fresh Marketers have long relied on static lists as a means of filtering audiences by specific attributes, but they quickly lose accuracy as data changes. Even when marketing has access to some real-time insights, such as last purchase, that often doesn't apply to more complex datasets like live inventory counts. Dynamic data variables transform those previously static lists into continuously refreshed resources, enabling marketing teams to decide exactly what data is relevant to their campaigns and when they need it. This enhancement gives teams more: Flexibility: Whether it's product catalogs, subscription plans, campaign codes, or store locations, marketers can create as many dynamic variables as they need.

Whether it's product catalogs, subscription plans, campaign codes, or store locations, marketers can create as many dynamic variables as they need. Scalability: As a brand's offerings grow, so does their dynamic data. New products, plans, or tiers show up instantly in MesageGears. No more waiting for manual updates or IT support.

As a brand's offerings grow, so does their dynamic data. New products, plans, or tiers show up instantly in MesageGears. No more waiting for manual updates or IT support. Efficiency: Operational overhead and errors decrease by automating list refreshes instead of relying on data engineering and manual updates. Nested data filters: Target on structured data without flattening

With nested data filters, marketers can create audiences within an intuitive UI using nuanced, structured data directly from their warehouse. Instead of being limited to flat columns, teams can now filter on multiple arrays and objects simultaneously - such as recent purchases, search history, campaign memberships, and order details. Marketers can easily filter inside nested fields using multi-layered logic. For example, a travel brand can target customers who booked flights over $1,000 with business-fare classes in the past 30 days but haven't added hotel stays to their itineraries. A healthcare provider can segment patients who had two or more urgent care visits in the last six months but no scheduled follow-up appointments. A streaming platform can find viewers who watched multiple episodes of a new release but didn't finish the season, indicating churn risk. At every level, marketers can layer multiple conditions, apply AND/OR rules, and instantly preview audience sizes. This flexible approach gives teams: Saved time: Nested data can be used as-is by marketers - no JSON flattening or schema workarounds required before activation.

Nested data can be used as-is by marketers - no JSON flattening or schema workarounds required before activation. Autonomy: By giving marketers the ability to segment on data that previously only lived "below the surface," teams can execute more in-depth targeting and activate sophisticated use cases. Smarter targeting with less work While each feature delivers significant value on its own, the combination of dynamic data variables and nested data filters enables entirely new audience strategies. A brand can target customers who browsed specific products in the past week (nested data) while ensuring only currently in-stock products are promoted (dynamic data variables), all without building complex intermediate tables or manually updating lists. These enhancements are beneficial across industries - from healthcare and hospitality to retail and telecom. Financial institutions can target customers with specific loan statuses without manually updating picklists each week, while eCommerce brands can dynamically pull in-stock products to deliver the freshest promotions. "Our goal has always been to give enterprise teams direct, flexible access to their data without the usual bottlenecks," said Ricky Timbers, Lead Product Manager at MessageGears. "With dynamic data variables and nested data filtering, marketers can self-serve more of their own campaign audiences using highly targeted logic that applies across channels in real time. It's a huge leap forward in making segmentation more intelligent and less manual." About MessageGears MessageGears' data activation and engagement platform empowers enterprises to leverage their entire dataset for seamless communication across channels, including email, SMS, mobile, and hundreds of third-party destinations. Our mission is to facilitate efficient and secure data access without the need for moving, copying, or syncing data. MessageGears' composable approach eliminates latency, mitigates security risks, and reduces costs associated with traditional ESPs, CDPs, and marketing clouds. Leading brands like Expedia, OpenTable, and Vimeo trust MessageGears to manage and activate their customer data across diverse tech stacks. Discover how we drive ROI at messagegears.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023685894/en/

