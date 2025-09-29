[October 23, 2025] New Case Study Video: Cyngn Manufacturing Customer, U.S. Continental, "Definitely Recommends" Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger Tweet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) today released a case study interview highlighting U.S. Continental's deployment of the autonomous DriveMod Tugger, which transports pallets outdoors between buildings and automates material movement across the facility. Watch the Video Here: https://cyngn.com/USContinental Before adopting Cyngn's autonomous technology, U.S. Continental relied on a substantial manual effort—approximately 200 forklift trips per week—to handle pallet deliveries between the two buildings. Since deploying the DriveMod Tugger, this workload has been seamlessly absorbed by automation, significantly reducing manual labor and bringing greater efficiency to their operation. As a result, the company has experienced a 4x increase in operational efficiency. "After we deployed the tuggers, our efficiency in the warehouse increased," said Dave Hoover, VP of Technical Services at U.S. Continental . "On a forklift, we are taking one pallet at a time, and with the tugger, we can move four pallets at once." "I'd definitely recommend Cyngn to warehouse facilities looking to automate their processes. It's going to help them reduce their manpower, increase their efficiency, and build a better process." Designed to operate in clear, dry environments, the DriveMod Tugger transports goods outside as well as inside, providing greater flexibility for material handling across different areas of the facility. "The Tugger's ability to autonomously drive outside underscores the versatility and dependability of our technology in real-world conditions," said Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal. "We're proud to support our longstanding partner in helping them achieve greater efficiency, safety, and flexibility." According to Hoover, the use of the autonomous tugger has allowed U.S. Continental to redeploy their labor in the warehouse to more value-added processes, such as erforming cycle counts, picking additional orders, and following up on discrepancies. To learn more about Cyngn's DriveMod Tuggers and how they can enhance your operations, visit cyngn.com/vehicles/autonomous-tugger . About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents. Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts. The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025. Investor Contact:

