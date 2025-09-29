TMCnet News
New Keeper-Sentinel Integration Targets Rise in Identity Abuse and Privilege Misuse
New SIEM integration accelerates threat detection and response with real-time visibility into credential activity and privileged access risk
CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces a native integration with Microsoft Sentinel. This integration enables organizations to detect and respond to credential-based threats faster and with greater precision by streaming real-time Keeper event data directly into the Microsoft Sentinel Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. Security teams gain deep visibility into credential use, privileged activity and potential threats across both commercial and Azure Government environments.
Credential-based attacks remain the top threat vector in today's enterprise environments. According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, compromised credentials remain the leading cause of breaches. To effectively reduce this risk, organizations need real-time insights into how passwords, secrets and privileged accounts are accessed and managed.
Keeper's integration is available for commercial and government customers as a one-click deployment through the Microsoft Sentinel Cntent Hub, eliminating the need for manual setup or Workspace IDs. The integration automatically handles all necessary connection setup, including secure authorization and data routing, enabling organizations to quickly and easily activate enterprise-grade privileged access monitoring without complex manual configuration. Beyond human users, this integration extends critical visibility to non-human identities, including service accounts and automated systems, that often hold privileged access. Monitoring both human and machine activity provides organizations with a comprehensive view of credential usage, closing security gaps and reducing blind spots.
"With this integration, Keeper becomes a real-time signal to Microsoft Sentinel, giving security teams actionable intelligence about who is accessing what, when and where," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Credential-based attacks continue to rise. We're delivering the visibility organizations need to respond quickly and prevent breaches."
Key Benefits:
With identity at the center of modern attacks, this integration delivers credential intelligence and threat detection to help security teams strengthen defenses, accelerate response and stay ahead of evolving threats. To get started, visit docs.keeper.io or access the integration directly in the Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub.
