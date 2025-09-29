[October 23, 2025] New Crypto Mutuum Finance Surpasses 17,400 Holders and $17.8 Million Raised Ahead of Launch Tweet

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year defined by renewed optimism across the crypto market, one decentralized finance (DeFi) project has emerged as a clear standout. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new Ethereum-based crypto protocol focused on lending and borrowing, has surpassed 17,400 holders and raised more than $17.8 million as it moves closer to its first public release.

Mutuum Finance Gains Traction in the DeFi Crypto Market Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most closely followed DeFi projects of 2025. Built on Ethereum, the protocol aims to make decentralized lending more efficient, scalable, and accessible to a broader range of users. Mutuum Finance has tied its token value to tangible network activity and yield mechanisms. The project’s ongoing presale has been a major contributor to its rise. Priced at $0.035 per token in Phase 6, MUTM has already climbed 250% from its initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. Over 70% of this stage has sold out, signaling continued investor interest. Once this phase concludes, the price will increase by 20% in Phase 7, pushing it closer to its launch price of $0.06. Across its first six phases, Mutuum Finance has attracted both retail and institutional participants, all drawn by its clear roadmap, transparent tokenomics, and upcoming platform launch. According to internal data, the project’s growing community base now includes more than 17,400 holders, with an average daily increase of several hundred new participants. Analysts note that such traction during a presale phase typically indicates broader confidence in both the project’s fundamentals and its long-term DeFi potential. Mutuum Finance’s structured rollout also demonstrates how strategic token allocation can balance sustainability and growth. Out of a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion are allocated for the presale, representing 45.5% of the total supply. So far, over 770 million tokens have already been sold. This allocation model also leaves room for ecosystem development, liquidity management, and long-term incentive programs once the platform goes live.

Building Toward the V1 Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed via an X statement that development of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol is actively underway. The team plans to launch the protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking an important step from concept to deployment. The V1 release will serve as the foundation for the broader Mutuum Finance ecosystem. It will introduce a number of core DeFi features, including: Liquidity Pools – Enabling users to supply assets and earn interest automatically through the Peer-to-Contract model.

mtTokens – Yield-bearing digital receipts representing user deposits, which grow in value as lending activity increases.

Debt Tokens – On-chain representations of borrowed assets, enhancing transparency and accounting precision.

Liquidator Bot – Automated risk management to stabilize the protocol and manage liquidations fairly. These components together aim to create a secure, transparent, and scalable lending environment designed to serve both everyday users and institutional participants. Lending Architecture and Token Utility Mutuum Finance’s design combines two complementary systems — Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending — giving users the flexibility to choose between pooled or direct interactions. In P2C markets, users deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools. As borrowers draw from these pools, lenders earn interest, with rates dynamically adjusted based on utilization.

In P2P markets, users can negotiate custom lending terms for tokens that may not be suitable for pooled systems. This feature opens the door to lending and borrowing with assets like DOGE or SHIB, which are often excluded from traditional DeFi markets. The protocol is also introducing a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market and redistribute them to stakers. This structure ties token demand directly to platform usage, supporting long-term price stability and incentivizing active participation. For example, a lender supplying $25,000 in USDT to a pool could potentially earn around 10–12% annually, depending on market conditions and pool utilization. Meanwhile, borrowers can post ETH as collateral to unlock liquidity without having to sell their holdings, maintaining upside exposure while accessing capital for other purposes. Security remains one of the core priorities for Mutuum Finance. The project’s smart contract has undergone a full audit by CertiK, one of the most reputable blockchain security firms in the industry. The audit achieved a 90/100 Token Scan score, a metric that reflects strong code integrity and adherence to best practices in smart contract safety. In addition, Mutuum Finance operates a bug bounty program with a reward pool of $50,000 USDT, encouraging white-hat developers to identify and report vulnerabilities before the mainnet launch. The program offers tiered rewards ranging from $200 to $2,000 depending on severity, adding an extra layer of assurance ahead of the platform’s release. Market Outlook and Next Steps Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines four major phases, with Phase 1 now complete and Phase 2, focused on protocol development actively in progress. Future milestones include Layer-2 integration, cross-chain deployment, and the introduction of a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by collateral from within the system. The combination of clear milestones, growing user participation, and consistent funding momentum has placed Mutuum Finance among the most promising DeFi crypto projects of the year. With over $17.8 million raised, 17,400+ holders, and 70% of the current phase sold out, the project has already achieved what many early-stage initiatives struggle to deliver: market traction before launch. As Phase 6 nears completion, the next price increase of 20% in Phase 7 is expected to reflect continued demand — marking another pivotal step toward the long-awaited debut of the Mutuum Finance platform. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

